* Oil, stock prices fall on Saudi oil comments

* Treasury sees solid demand for $26 bln two-year note sale

* U.S. to sell $88 bln coupon-bearing supply this week

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after Saudi Oil Minister Ali Al-Naimi effectively ruled out production cuts by major crude producers anytime soon, sending oil and stock prices lower.

Naimi said he was confident more nations would join a pact to freeze output at existing levels in talks expected next month, but that markets should not view the nascent agreement as a prelude to production cuts.

Signs that the oil and equity markets are stabilizing after dramatic price drops earlier this month had reduced demand for Treasuries, lifting yields from three-year lows reached on Feb. 11.

"Everything's moving off the oil complex we're still trading off the global risk tone," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes rose 6/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.76 percent late Monday.

The Treasury saw solid demand for a $26 billion sale of two-year notes on Tuesday, the first sale of $88 billion in coupon-bearing debt this week. The government auctioned the notes at a high yield of 0.752 percent, the lowest level since the two-year auction held in September.

Demand ahead of Monday's month-end is likely to help the government's remining auctions this week. The Treasury will sell $34 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $28 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

"Month-end is a pretty big index extension," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at Credit Agricole in New York, noting that five-year notes are also attractively priced relative to other maturities.

Data on Tuesday gave a mixed picture on the U.S. economy. A housing report showed that U.S. home resales unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a six-month high. That strength was echoed by another release showing a solid rise in house prices in the year to December.

But the economic outlook was tempered by a fall in consumer confidence this month amid a stock market rout. (Editing by Bill Trott and Chizu Nomiyama)