* Investors eye Friday's jobs data
* U.S. economic data extends overnight bullish move
* Stocks and oil prices rise
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 29 Long-dated U.S. Treasury prices
rose on Monday after weaker-than-expected domestic data
supported the view that the Federal Reserve could slow the pace
of interest rate hikes this year, adding appetite for safe-haven
government debt.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell to their
lowest level in a year in January, likely weighed down by harsh
weather and a shortage of properties for sale, a report by the
The National Association of Realtors showed.
In addition, the Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, one of
the leading indicators of the U.S. economy, contracted to 47.6
in February.
"We've seen some negative data this morning and that
lackluster data domestically has extended the bullish price
action that was already in place," said Ian Lyngen, senior
government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected
month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed
longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.
"The long bond is doing well because you have considerable
month-end extension," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.741 percent, down from 1.764 percent late on
Friday.
The 30-year bond was last up 16/32 in price to
yield 2.609 percent, down from 2.636 percent on Friday.
Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
that will be released later in the week to further assess the
pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
up 0.11 percent.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa)