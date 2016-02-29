* U.S. economic data extends overnight bullish move
* Chinese central bank cuts reserve requirement ratio
* Investors eye Friday's jobs data
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, Feb 29 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Monday, with long-dated maturities climbing significantly, after
weaker-than-expected domestic data reignited the view that the
Federal Reserve could slow the pace of interest rate hikes this
year, increasing investor interest in safe-haven government
debt.
Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes fell to their
lowest level in a year in January, likely weighed down by harsh
weather and a shortage of properties for sale, a report by the
National Association of Realtors showed.
The Chicago Purchasing Manager Index, one of the leading
indicators of the U.S. economy, contracted to 47.6 in February,
also causing investors to turn to Treasuries.
"Looking at recent data, as far as economic reports, it has
been a mixed bag with this morning being weaker than
anticipated," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the
Private Client Group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana. "Still,
inflation expectations remain well-grounded and relative to
other markets, the U.S. has attractive yields."
Purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to meet expected
month-end changes to portfolio benchmarks also pushed
longer-dated bond prices higher, analysts said.
"The long bond is doing well because you have considerable
month-end extension," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The benchmark 10-year note was last up 9/32 in
price to yield 1.733 percent, down from 1.764 percent late on
Friday.
The 30-year bond was last up 17/32 in price to
yield 2.609 percent, down from 2.636 percent on Friday.
Treasuries initially rose overnight after the Chinese
central bank cut its reserve requirement ratio, or the amount of
cash banks must hold as reserves for the fifth time this year,
sending investors to the safety of U.S. government debt.
Investors are keenly awaiting the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
that will be released later in the week to further assess the
pace of future rate hikes by the Fed.
"The economic data in the coming days and weeks will
certainly have influence on the shape of the yield curve," said
Northey
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Andrew Hay)