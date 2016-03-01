(Corrects 2nd bullet point to clarify that the yields jump)
* ISM Index at highest since September
* 30-year bond, 10-year note yields jump to one-week highs
after data
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 1 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday after data showed manufacturing activity rebounded in
February, suggesting the U.S. economy was on a steadier path
after recent mixed data and decreasing investor interest in
safe-haven government debt.
Treasury prices fell sharply, with long-dated bond yields
jumping to one-week highs after ISM manufacturing data came in
at its strongest since September and gave investors some renewed
confidence in the economy.
"This is a very encouraging report and it suggests that
there are signs of stabilization in manufacturing and you're
seeing higher yields, especially in the long end because of
that," said Tom Simons, money market strategist at Jefferies &
Co in New York.
Earlier, disappointing European manufacturing data and
weaker-than-expected Chinese manufacturing activity increased
the possibility of central banks adding stimulus, while oil
prices rose on expectations of higher oil demand from China.
"Oil and stock prices are both up, which is good news for
risk assets, but that's putting pressure on Treasuries," said
Simons.
A rise in oil prices suggests some inflationary pressure.
Prices on long-dated bonds tend to fall on signs of greater
inflationary pressure since inflation erodes the value of those
bonds.
Adding to pressure on Treasuries were comments by New York
Federal Reserve President William Dudley suggesting that he sees
downside risks to his U.S. economic outlook, an assessment that
could flag a longer pause before the Fed's next interest-rate
hike than he and his colleagues had previously signaled.
The benchmark 10-year note was last down 16/32
in price to yield 1.793 percent, up from 1.74 percent late on
Monday. The 10-year note jumped to a more than one-week high of
1.767 after the positive manufacturing data.
The 30-year bond was last down 1-4/32 in price
to yield 2.672 percent, up from 2.616 percent late on Monday.
The 30-year bond had jumped to a one-week high of 2.674 percent
after the data.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Dan Grebler)