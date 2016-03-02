* Treasury yields rise on positive ADP data
* Eyes turn to Friday's nonfarm payrolls number
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. Treasury yields mostly
climbed on Wednesday on reduced concerns about a U.S. economic
slowdown, increasing risk appetite and limiting interest in
safe-haven government debt.
Yields rose after an ADP employment report showed employers
added 214,000 jobs in February, above economists' expectations,
suggesting solid job growth, while the Fed's latest Beige Book
on regional economic conditions showed economic activity
expanded in most districts from early January to late
February.
"Between yesterday and today's data one thing that's coming
across is that the U.S. economy isn't as bad as markets have
been pricing in and things are actually getting better," said
Cheng Chen, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
On Tuesday, private data showed manufacturing activity
rebounded in February, also suggesting the U.S. economy was on a
steadier path. ADP's jobs data precedes Friday's nonfarm
job-creation report from the U.S. Labor Department.
"The ADP adds to beliefs the job market is OK and that was
one of the fundamental factors behind the FOMC decision to start
to normalize," Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed
income at Action Economics in San Francisco, told Reuters in the
Global Markets Forum.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, will meet March 15-16.
U.S. federal funds futures imply traders see only a 4
percent chance of the Fed raising rates at its upcoming meeting,
according to Reuters' FedWatch program.
"The urgency we saw earlier in the year, the need to buy
because people thought the world was coming to an end, is
starting to settle down," said David Ader, head of government
bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 5/32 in
price to yield 1.8389, compared with 1.835 percent late on
Tuesday. The 10-year yield earlier hit 1.872 percent, the
highest in more than three weeks.
The 30-year bond was last up 12/32 in price to
yield 2.686 percent, down from 2.705 percent late on Tuesday.
The 30-year yield touched 2.725 percent, the highest in more
than three weeks.
