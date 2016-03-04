* U.S. added 242,000 jobs in February
* Yields climb, but gains limited by weak wages number
* 3,5,7,10-year yields climb to highest in about a month
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after data showed a surge in U.S. jobs growth in
February, but gains were limited by weak wages data and
continued safety bids.
The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by
242,000 last month. The unemployment rate held at an eight-year
low of 4.9 percent, even as more people piled into the labor
market.
Yields initially soared with the benchmark 10-year
note, 3-year, 5-year and
7-year jumping to their highest in about a month.
The yields quickly dipped, with analysts citing the weak
average hourly earnings data that suggested inflation remained
below the Federal Reserve's target.
"It's a strong number overall, but the market is taking it
in stride because even though the headline was stronger, the
market is, for the most part, also looking at details including
average hourly earnings," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S.
rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
"The rates market is focused on more than just the headline, so
we saw a little bit of a selloff, but not enough to hold up."
Treasuries have largely followed crude oil moves this year
as tumbling prices have stoked concerns about slowing global
growth and the efficacy of central bank policies meant to try to
spur new investment.
Also, fears of a recession sparked a global equities rout in
January, sending investors to safe-haven government debt.
"If anything, this should go a long way in reassuring
markets that the U.S. isn't headed towards a recession," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York. "This (jobs report) pretty much goes to support the
fact the U.S. economy continues to grow and the Fed can raise
rates."
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will meet on March 15-16.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.885 percent, its
highest in nearly a month. The note was last up 12/32 in price
to yield 1.867 percent, down from 1.83 percent late on Thursday.
The 30-year bond was last down 22/32 in price to yield 2.696
percent, up from 2.66 percent late on Thursday. It reached a
session high of 2.711 percent.
