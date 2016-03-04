* U.S. added 242,000 jobs in February
* Yields jump across the board to near one-month highs
* Gains in yields limited by weak wages number
By Tariro Mzezewa
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. Treasury prices tumbled
on Friday after data showed a surge in jobs growth in February,
but gains in yields were limited by weak wages data and
continued safety bids.
The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by
242,000 last month. The unemployment rate held at an eight-year
low of 4.9 percent, even as more people piled into the labor
market.
Yields initially soared with the three-year,
five-year and seven-year note yields
jumping to their highest levels in about a month.
But yields dipped throughout the day, and analysts cited the
weak average hourly earnings data that suggested inflation
remained below the Federal Reserve's target.
"As positive as this morning's report was, we're seeing
modest moves in markets across the board because global growth
is still a lingering concern," said Justin Hoogendoorn, head of
fixed income strategy at Piper Jaffray in Chicago. "People have
some of the negative factors from weaker Chinese growth to even
the weak wage number today in the back of their heads, and
that's going to put a cap on any equity rallies and any sell-off
in Treasuries"
Treasuries have largely followed crude oil moves this year
as tumbling oil prices have stoked concerns about slowing global
growth and the efficacy of central bank policies meant to spur
investment.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's policy-setting
group, will next meet on March 15-16.
The benchmark 10-year note yield rose to 1.902 percent, its
highest level in just over a month. The note was last down 15/32
in price to yield 1.882 percent, up from 1.83 percent late on
Thursday.
The 30-year bond was last down 26/32 in price to yield 2.705
percent, up from 2.66 percent late on Thursday. It reached 2.733
percent, its highest level in about a month.
