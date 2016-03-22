* Yields fall on safety buying, after Europe attacks
* Fed policy remains in focus
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday on safety buying after twin attacks on Brussels airport
and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital triggered
security alerts across western Europe.
The blasts occurred four days after the arrest in Brussels
of a suspected participant in November militant attacks in Paris
that killed 130 people.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 1.90 percent, down from 1.92 percent on Monday.
The yields earlier fell as low as 1.88 percent.
The attacks were "negative for risky assets and slightly
positive for risk free assets," said Gary Pollack, head of fixed
income trading at Deutsche Bank Private Wealth Management in New
York.
They came during a relatively quiet week with many traders
and investors away before a holiday on Friday, when the bond
market will be closed.
Bond investors are also continuing to evaluate when the
Federal Reserve is likely to make its next interest rate
increase, after Fed officials on Monday painted an optimistic
picture of inflation and domestic growth, keeping an increase in
April on the table.
Bond prices had rallied last week after Fed Chair Janet
Yellen expressed caution over U.S. inflation, with the central
bank also noting that the United States continued to face risks
from an uncertain global economy.
"The FOMC statement, and Yellen's press conference, was
stunningly dovish, especially in light of the uptick in
inflation and steady improvement in the labor market," said Lou
Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading Group in Chicago.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and Philadelphia Fed
President Patrick Harker are both due to speak later on Tuesday.
