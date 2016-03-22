(Recasts with price change, adds quotes, details on Fed speakers) * Yields rise as Fed's Evans sees further rate hikes * Corporate debt sales weigh on market * Weakness overturns early safety buying on Brussels attacks By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Chicago's Federal Reserve president struck a bullish tone on the U.S. economy, and as new corporate debt sales weighed on the market. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects two more rate increases this year, based on the current economic outlook. Debt sales from companies, including Sysco Corp and Comcast Corp, also reduced demand for Treasuries. The pool of new buyers of U.S. government bonds is seen thinning as investors are already crowded into long Treasuries trades. "There're no new buyers at higher prices and the short base has gone," said Tom Tucci, head of Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York. "Now we have to drift into a range where we can attract some new longs." Benchmark 10-year notes fell 4/32 in price to yield 1.94 percent, up from 1.92 percent on Monday. The yields earlier fell as low as 1.88 percent on safety buying after attacks on Brussels' airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital triggered security alerts across western Europe. The blasts occurred four days after the arrest in Brussels of a suspected participant in November militant attacks in Paris that killed 130 people. This week is seen as having relatively low trading volumes with many traders and investors away before a U.S. holiday on Friday, when the bond market will be closed. Bond investors are continuing to evaluate when the Fed is likely to make its next interest rate increase, after Fed officials on Monday painted an optimistic picture of inflation and domestic growth, keeping an increase in April on the table. Bond prices rallied last week after Fed Chair Janet Yellen expressed caution over U.S. inflation, with the central bank also noting that the United States continued to face risks from an uncertain global economy. "The FOMC statement, and Yellen's press conference, was stunningly dovish, especially in light of the uptick in inflation and steady improvement in the labor market," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading Group in Chicago. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker was due to speak later on Tuesday. (Editing by W Simon and Dan Grebler)