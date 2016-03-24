* Yields fall as durable goods data disappoints

* Weak oil, stock prices add demand for bonds

* Bond market to close early, closed on Friday

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed that new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods fell in February, though trading volumes were muted ahead of an early close on Thursday and a long weekend.

The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more, dropped 2.8 percent last month after a downward-revised 4.2 percent increase in January. Economists had expected a drop in orders of 2.9 percent.

"Durable goods was very weak and it's going to generate downward GDP revisions," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CFT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Bonds had gained earlier on Thursday after a weak overnight session as oil and stock prices declined.

The bond market reaction was nonetheless muted during an abbreviated trading week. The bond market will close at 2 pm EDT on Thursday and remain shut the next day for the Good Friday holiday.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 1.86 percent, down from 1.88 percent Wednesday.

"This entire week, flows have been fairly light. I think people are still trying to figure out which direction they want to go in, given the Fed speak and the FOMC last week," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Investors are evaluating a more hawkish tone taken by several Federal Reserve officials in speeches this week, which come after the U.S. central bank's March meeting last week was viewed as more dovish than expected.

Another U.S. interest rate hike "may not be far off" after the Federal Reserve stood pat last week and made only minor downgrades to economic forecasts, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak next Tuesday. Next Friday's employment report for March will be closely evaluated for signs of whether an improving labor market will be enough to encourage the Fed to raise rates further.

"We're going to have to contextually see if that piece of data is enough to build up a case for a move in June," said CRT's Ader.