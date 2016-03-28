* U.S. to sell $26 billion 2-year notes * Traders brush off weaker-than-forecast U.S. consumer data * Trading volume light with most European markets closed (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday in advance of a $26 billion sale of two-year notes, part of this week's $88 billion in longer-dated government debt supply. Traders mostly brushed off softer-than-forecast data on domestic consumer spending in February, which supports the view of sub-par economic growth in the first quarter and the likelihood the Federal Reserve will leave benchmark interest rates alone at least into mid-year. The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which represents more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, edged up 0.1 percent following a downwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in January. Consumer spending was previously reported to have increased 0.5 percent in January. Trading volume was light with most European markets closed for Easter Monday. U.S. financial markets reopened after being shut on Good Friday. "It's a catch-up from the long weekend. The fundamentals for bonds are a bit better," said Andrew Richman, fixed-income strategist with SunTrust Private Wealth Management in West Palm Beach, Florida. Analysts anticipated activity picking up later this week as traders look for clues from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and other policymakers on the path of future interest rate increases. They also awaited a bevy of domestic data culminating with the government's March payrolls report on Friday, which would shape investors' view on the U.S. economic expansion in the first quarter. "A little something for everyone and likely enough data to continue the speculation on whether the Fed should tighten or not," said Kevin Giddis, head of fixed income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. Federal funds futures suggested traders see a 10 percent chance the Fed would hike rates at its April 26-27 policy meeting, according to Reuters data. In midday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded up 6/32 in price from Thursday for a yield of 1.870 percent, down 2 basis points. The yield on two-year notes was 0.865 percent, down 0.4 basis point from Thursday's close. At 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT), the Treasury will sell $26 billion of two-year notes, followed by $34 billion of five-year notes on Tuesday and $28 billion of seven-year notes on Wednesday. In the "when-issued" sector, traders see the latest two-year supply to sell at a yield of 0.875 percent versus 0.752 percent at the previous two-year auction in February. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)