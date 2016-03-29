* Traders await Fed Chair Yellen's view on U.S. rate hikes
* U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after mediocre 2-year
sale
* U.S. home price data fall short but consumer confidence
upbeat
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 29 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Tuesday on worries about a cooling U.S. economic expansion as
traders await for clues on future interest rate increases from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen while preparing for a $34
billion five-year note auction.
The U.S. bond market gained initially with their European
and Japanese counterparts on bets on more stimuli from those
regions' central banks to help their wobbly economies.
Overseas economic weakness has hurt U.S. exporters and
manufacturers. Tuesday's data on January domestic home prices
slightly missed the mark, but were mitigated by
stronger-than-expected figures on U.S. consumer confidence in
March.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 at
97-29/32 for a yield of 1.865 percent, down nearly 3 basis
points from late on Monday.
Some top Fed officials said in recent days the domestic
growth has been strong enough to warrant further rate increases
this year. Their comments followed a reduction in the average
number of rate increases they forecast for this year to two from
four nearly two weeks ago.
"My view is essentially, let's just stay on track. Let's not
get sidelined by the noise and distraction commentary can
sometimes cause," said San Francisco Fed President John Williams
earlier Tuesday at an event in Singapore.
Investors are uncertain whether the Fed chief would toughen
her view on rate hikes or cling to her earlier dovish stand due
to concerns about overseas developments.
"There's some caution with Yellen's highly anticipated
speech. They want to see whether she confirms the hawkish
rhetoric from some Fed officials last week," Subara Rajappa,
head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking
in New York.
Yellen was scheduled to speak about the economy and monetary
policy in New York at 12:20 p.m. (1620 GMT).
Shortly after Yellen's speech, the Treasury Department will
hold a five-year note sale, part of this week's $88 billion in
longer-dated government debt supply.
The $34 billon five-year note auction followed average
investor demand at Monday's $26 billion two-year sale.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the latest
five-year note issue to fetch a yield of 1.349 percent
. This was above the 1.169 percent yield at the
prior auction held in February.
