* Dallas Fed's Kaplan supports caution with U.S. rate hikes
* U.S. 2-year, 5-year, 10-year yields fall to four-week lows
* Market rally curbs demand at $34 bln five-year note
auction
* U.S. home price data falls short, consumer confidence
upbeat
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. Treasury market
rallied on Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting four-week
lows, as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen repeated her earlier
stand that the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates only
gradually due to global risks.
Yellen's view contrasted with those of some top Fed
officials who in recent days said the U.S. economy is strong
enough to warrant further rate increases despite uncertainty
about Chinese growth and turbulence in the oil market.
"It was even more dovish than what most people had
expected," said Kevin McNeil, U.S. rates strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Yellen's remarks at an event in New York touched the same
points as those at her press conference following the March
15-16 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the Fed's
policy-setting group, which left interest rates on hold.
"Given the risks to the outlook, I consider it appropriate
for the Committee to proceed cautiously in adjusting policy,"
Yellen said.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan supported Yellen's dovish
stand in a separate event in Texas.
Shorter-dated Treasuries led the market gains as traders
dialed back their outlook on the chances of a rate hike to late
2016 from mid-year.
The bond rally, analysts say, curbed bidding at the $34
billion five-year Treasuries auction.
"It makes sense that many investors would be hesitant to bid
aggressively," BMO Capital Markets interest rate strategist
Aaron Kohli wrote in a research note on the five-year auction
results.
The Treasury Department will sell $28 billion of seven-year
notes on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 22/32
in price for a yield of 1.807 percent, down nearly 8 basis
points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield touched 1.805
percent, the lowest in four weeks.
The 30-year bond was over 1 point higher in
price at a yield of 2.604 percent, down 5 basis points from late
Monday.
Two-year and five-year Treasury yields
touched their lowest levels in four weeks at 0.7880 percent and
1.270 percent, respectively, according to Reuters data.
The U.S. bond market gained initially in line with European
and Japanese counterparts on bets on more stimuli from those
regions' central banks to help their wobbly economies.
Overseas economic weakness has hurt U.S. exporters and
manufacturers. Tuesday's data on January home prices slightly
missed the mark, but were mitigated by stronger-than-expected
figures on U.S. consumer confidence in March.
