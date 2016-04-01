* Short-dated yields bounce up from one-month lows * Longer-dated bonds fare better on curve-flattening trades * Yellen's dovish view mitigates March jobs, wage gains * U.S. factory data raise hopes on economic growth By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Friday with short-dated yields rising from one-month lows as stronger-than-expected labor and factory data in March supported the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year. Another solid U.S. payrolls report coupled with figures suggesting a recovery among manufacturers that have struggled due to a strong dollar and weak overseas demand were mitigated by the cautious rate-hike view expressed by Fed Chair Janet Yellen earlier this week. While a possible interest rate hike looms in the coming months if the economy expands further, the March jobs and manufacturing data were not robust enough to push the U.S. central bank to quicken its projected rate hike path, analysts and investors said. "It was a decent number, continues to show that the U.S. economy continues to motor on at a decent rate, but doesn't really move the needle on a monetary policy perspective, particularly after the communication we had from Yellen recently," said Luke Bartholomew, investment manager on the global macro desk at Aberdeen in London. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department said U.S. employers hired 215,000 workers, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 205,000 increase in hiring and a 0.2 percent gain in hourly wages. Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity rose to 51.8 from 49.5 in February. A reading above 50 signals the factory sector is expanding The Treasuries market was off to a wobbly start in the April-June quarter following its best quarter in 4-1/2 years. Two-year Treasury yield, which is most sensitive to changes in traders' view on Fed policy, last traded up 4 basis points at 0.772 percent. It touched a one-month low of 0.725 percent on Thursday. Longer-dated Treasuries fared better than shorter maturities as Friday's encouraging economic data stoked "curve flatteners," where traders favor longer-dated debt based on the view the Fed would raise policy rates higher. The U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4/32 in price for a yield of 1.800 percent, up two basis points from Thursday. The 10-year yield touched a one-month low of 1.762 percent earlier Friday. The 30-year bond slipped 4/32 in price, yielding 2.627 percent, up one basis point on the day. The 30-year yield hit 2.584 percent earlier, which was its lowest since Feb. 29, according to Reuters data. (Additional reporting by Dion Rabouin, editing by G Crosse)