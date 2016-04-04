* Benchmark 10-year yields touch one-month lows
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Monday with benchmark yields hitting one-month lows as traders
await U.S factory orders data that could reinforce concerns
expressed by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week about
the threat of weak global growth on the U.S. economy.
Fed futures rates showed traders have priced out almost any
chance the U.S. central bank would raise U.S. interest rates at
its April 27-28 policy meeting. They also saw diminishing
chances of a hike this year.
Yellen said in remarks last Tuesday that the central bank
should "cautiously" look to continue its tightening cycle.
Friday brought a strong report on nonfarm payrolls from the
U.S. Labor Department that showed 215,000 new jobs added, while
average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent, adding to the mixed
messages traders have gotten from the central bank and from U.S.
economic data.
"In general, I think the big mystery right now is (whether)
the overall consensus of the Fed (is) as dovish as Yellen would
suggest," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jeffries &
Co., or is the bank on a slightly more hawkish course as a
number of Fed bank presidents suggested in their comments in
March.
"I think there is scope for three (hikes)," Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart told the Nikkei Asian Review in an
interview last Thursday.
Since Friday's payroll reports, traders were anxiously
awaiting Monday's U.S. factory orders data and appearances later
this week by Yellen and other Fed officials, Simons said.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 2 basis
points to yield 1.772 percent. They hit 1.753
percent earlier Monday, which was the lowest since March 1,
according to Reuters data.
The two-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.744
percent after rising on Friday in reaction to the solid March
jobs data.
The yield curve held steady after steepening last week as
traders scaled back expectations of more than one rate hike.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by W Simon)