* Benchmark 10-year yields touch one-month lows

* Yellen's global risk concerns outweigh upbeat jobs data

* U.S. yield curve steady after last week's steepening

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday with benchmark yields hitting one-month lows as traders await U.S factory orders data that could reinforce concerns expressed by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last week about the threat of weak global growth on the U.S. economy.

Fed futures rates showed traders have priced out almost any chance the U.S. central bank would raise U.S. interest rates at its April 27-28 policy meeting. They also saw diminishing chances of a hike this year.

Yellen said in remarks last Tuesday that the central bank should "cautiously" look to continue its tightening cycle.

Friday brought a strong report on nonfarm payrolls from the U.S. Labor Department that showed 215,000 new jobs added, while average hourly earnings grew 0.3 percent, adding to the mixed messages traders have gotten from the central bank and from U.S. economic data.

"In general, I think the big mystery right now is (whether) the overall consensus of the Fed (is) as dovish as Yellen would suggest," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jeffries & Co., or is the bank on a slightly more hawkish course as a number of Fed bank presidents suggested in their comments in March.

"I think there is scope for three (hikes)," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told the Nikkei Asian Review in an interview last Thursday.

Since Friday's payroll reports, traders were anxiously awaiting Monday's U.S. factory orders data and appearances later this week by Yellen and other Fed officials, Simons said.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields were down 2 basis points to yield 1.772 percent. They hit 1.753 percent earlier Monday, which was the lowest since March 1, according to Reuters data.

The two-year yield fell 2 basis points to 0.744 percent after rising on Friday in reaction to the solid March jobs data.

The yield curve held steady after steepening last week as traders scaled back expectations of more than one rate hike.

(Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing by W Simon)