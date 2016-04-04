* Benchmark 10-year yields hit one-month lows
* Weak factory data, Fed survey undercut Friday's strong
jobs data
* Rosengren's upbeat speech clashes with Yellen remarks,
economic reports
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. Treasury yields edged
down on Monday, with benchmark yields hovering near one-month
lows as doubts about the durability of the U.S. economic
expansion supported views the Federal Reserve may slow the pace
of interest rate hikes.
A 1.7 percent drop in factory orders in February rekindled
worries about weakness in the manufacturing sector, while a Fed
barometer on the labor market showed further deterioration in
March, in contrast to the continued strength seen in Friday's
March payrolls report.
In addition to the decline in orders for U.S. factory goods,
business spending on capital goods was much weaker than
initially thought, the Commerce Department said.
The Fed said on Monday its labor market condition index was
-2.1 in March, the weakest since June 2009.
Monday's dour economic news came as a top Fed policymaker
said traders may be underestimating the pace of future rate
hikes.
After the data, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in
prepared remarks that it was "surprising" that futures markets
currently imply one or zero rate hikes this year from the
central bank, saying that prediction could prove "too
pessimistic."
Rosengren is a voting member this year of the Federal Open
Market Committee, which sets U.S. benchmark overnight interest
rates. He joined a growing chorus of Fed officials who last
month said markets should be prepared for multiple rate hikes
this year, with the next perhaps coming as soon as the central
bank's April 27-28 policy meeting.
That was in stark contrast to the tone sounded by Fed Chair
Janet Yellen, who last week expressed concerns about the threat
of weak global growth on the U.S. economy.
Fed futures rates showed traders are in line with Yellen,
having priced out almost any chance the Fed would raise rates in
April and see diminishing chances of a hike this year.
"After last week you're seeing a lot of Fed officials are
not necessarily agreeing and being as dovish" as Yellen, said
Justin Lederer, treasury analyst and trader at Cantor Fitzgerald
in New York. "But she is the Fed chair and you have to respect
her remarks over everyone else."
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell 2 basis points
to 1.772 percent. They hit 1.753 percent earlier on
Monday, the lowest since March 1.
Yields stayed in tight ranges throughout the day on low
volume as markets in China were closed for a national holiday.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)