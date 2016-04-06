* Bond prices down as stocks, oil rise
* Longer-dated Treasuries rise from one-month lows
* Fed minutes having little impact, analysts say
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose from
one-month lows on Wednesday led by longer-dated bonds as a
rebound in oil and stock prices prompted investors to sell
safe-haven government debt ahead of minutes from the Federal
Reserve's March policy meeting.
The bounce back in yields was largely a technical
correction, analysts said.
Few were expecting much in the way of market-moving news
from the minutes, analysts said, as remarks from Fed Chair Janet
Yellen since the March 16 announcement that the U.S. central
bank would not raise interest rates have cemented expectations
of the bank's bias to stand down in the near term.
"Given that Yellen's comments post-meeting have been more
dovish, I think the market will frankly ignore anything that
isn't dovish," Sharon Stark, chief fixed income strategist at
D.A. Davidson & Co. in St. Petersburg, Florida, said of the
latest FOMC minutes, which are scheduled for release at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT)
Yellen last week expressed concerns about the threat of weak
global growth on the U.S. economy, saying the Fed should look to
"cautiously" raise rates.
Federal funds futures rates showed traders are in line with
Yellen, having priced out almost all chance the Fed would raise
rates in April and have continued to pare bets of any hike this
year.
"How much of an impact are the Fed minutes having on the
market? None," said CRT Capital senior government bond
strategist Ian Lyngen in Stamford, Connecticut.
"I do think the minutes are going to be more hawkish than
Yellen, but not hawkish on an absolute level."
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were down 6/32 in
price to yield 1.748 percent, up 2 basis points from late
Tuesday when the 10-year yield fell to 1.715 percent, the lowest
since March 1.
The 10-year yield has held well below long-term moving
averages after posting its steepest quarterly drop since the
March-June quarter of 2012, according to Reuters data.
The 30-year note also fell in price, dropping
21/32 to yield 2.581 percent, up 3 basis points on the day.
U.S. oil futures gained nearly 3 percent in early
trading and a measure of global stock markets
edged higher.
"What we're looking at is we saw a reversal in risk assets,
i.e., there was a little bit of a bounce," CRT's Lyngen said.
"We were making the argument that the price action (in
bonds) had simply gotten overextended ... and we were a bit
overdue for a consolidation/reversal."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)