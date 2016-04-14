* Yields rise to highest since April 1
* Bonds moving in line with oil prices
* Consumer price data reinforces low-growth expectations
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt
yields rose to two-week highs on Thursday, in line with gains in
crude oil futures and global stock prices ahead of an afternoon
sale of 30-year government bonds.
Oil rose slightly on Thursday after the International Energy
Agency trimmed its forecast for demand growth but said a fall in
oil output in the United States was speeding up.
"Oil had a poor Asian session but bounced hard into the
European and U.S. open and I suspect that's why we're backing up
a bit (in yields)," said Margaret Kerins, head of global fixed
income strategy at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
A gauge of global stock markets rose 0.3
percent led by Japan's Nikkei index, which gained more than 3
percent overnight.
Bond prices have traded in an inverse correlation with risk
assets like oil and stocks, falling when crude futures rise and
increasing as crude futures move lower.
Benchmark yields as well as shorter-dated notes turned
higher after briefly slipping on a weaker-than-expected U.S.
consumer price index report that affirmed Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen's warnings about the pace of U.S. inflation.
"If we had printed a really solid CPI number, combined with
the lower expectations for first quarter GDP, the market would
price in greater probability for stagflation," Kerins said. "A
bit of a pullback in core CPI reinforces Yellen's dovishness but
also kind of is in line with low growth expectations."
After the Fed's March meeting, Yellen warned of the
potential of slow growth and cut the U.S. central bank's
expected rate increase cycle this year to two from four.
Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1
percent in March, missing economists' expectations, and
underlying inflation slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve will
remain cautious about raising interest rates this year.
The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy
costs, inched up 0.1 percent. That was smallest increase since
August and followed a 0.3 percent increase in February.
In the 12 months through March, the core CPI rose 2.2
percent after gaining 2.3 percent in February.
In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasuries
were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent. Yields
earlier hit 1.804 percent, a two-week peak.
Shorter-dated maturities edged down with two-year Treasury
notes flat to yield 0.762 percent.
The Treasury will sell $12 billion worth of 30-year bonds at
a 1 p.m. auction.
