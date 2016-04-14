* Yields rise to highest since April 1

* Bonds moving in line with oil prices

* Consumer price data reinforces low-growth expectations (Recasts, updates data, adds quote)

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. benchmark Treasury debt yields rose to two-week highs on Thursday, in line with gains in crude oil futures and global stock prices ahead of an afternoon sale of 30-year government bonds.

Oil rose slightly on Thursday after the International Energy Agency trimmed its forecast for demand growth but said a fall in oil output in the United States was speeding up.

"Oil had a poor Asian session but bounced hard into the European and U.S. open and I suspect that's why we're backing up a bit (in yields)," said Margaret Kerins, head of global fixed income strategy at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

A gauge of global stock markets rose 0.3 percent led by Japan's Nikkei index, which gained more than 3 percent overnight.

Bond prices have traded in an inverse correlation with risk assets like oil and stocks, falling when crude futures rise and increasing as crude futures move lower.

Benchmark yields as well as shorter-dated notes turned higher after briefly slipping on a weaker-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report that affirmed Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's warnings about the pace of U.S. inflation.

"If we had printed a really solid CPI number, combined with the lower expectations for first quarter GDP, the market would price in greater probability for stagflation," Kerins said. "A bit of a pullback in core CPI reinforces Yellen's dovishness but also kind of is in line with low growth expectations."

After the Fed's March meeting, Yellen warned of the potential of slow growth and cut the U.S. central bank's expected rate increase cycle this year to two from four.

Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in March, missing economists' expectations, and underlying inflation slowed, suggesting the Federal Reserve will remain cautious about raising interest rates this year.

The core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, inched up 0.1 percent. That was smallest increase since August and followed a 0.3 percent increase in February.

In the 12 months through March, the core CPI rose 2.2 percent after gaining 2.3 percent in February.

In late morning trading, U.S. 10-year Treasuries were last down 6/32 in price to yield 1.78 percent. Yields earlier hit 1.804 percent, a two-week peak.

Shorter-dated maturities edged down with two-year Treasury notes flat to yield 0.762 percent.

The Treasury will sell $12 billion worth of 30-year bonds at a 1 p.m. auction. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin Editing bt W Simon)