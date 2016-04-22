* Yields hold at three-week highs * Investors look for hints of rate hike at Fed meeting By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. Treasury yields held near three-week highs on Friday as investors focused on next week's Federal Reserve meeting, which will be evaluated for indications that an interest rate hike may be likely at the U.S. central bank's June meeting. Yields have fallen since the beginning of the year on concerns about weakening U.S. economic growth and on rising volatility in the oil and stock markets, which has led investors to lower estimates that further rate hikes are near. Recovery in oil and stock markets this month and an improving economic outlook, however, is leading some investors to re-evaluate this view. "It's looking more and more to me that we might see an increase in June," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "If there were a sentence in the press release hinting that the policy question is an open question for the June meeting, that might ratify what we've seen here with the backup in yields," Kochan said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to yield 1.88 percent, up from 1.87 percent on Thursday. The yields had held in a tight range between 1.69 percent and 1.81 percent from the beginning of April until breaking above the range on Wednesday afternoon. Economic data will also be in focus next week, including gross domestic product data for first quarter that will be released on Thursday. (Editing by Bill Trott)