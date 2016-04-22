* Yields hold at three-week highs
* Investors look for hints of rate hike at Fed meeting
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. Treasury yields held
near three-week highs on Friday as investors focused on next
week's Federal Reserve meeting, which will be evaluated for
indications that an interest rate hike may be likely at the U.S.
central bank's June meeting.
Yields have fallen since the beginning of the year on
concerns about weakening U.S. economic growth and on rising
volatility in the oil and stock markets, which has led investors
to lower estimates that further rate hikes are near.
Recovery in oil and stock markets this month and an
improving economic outlook, however, is leading some investors
to re-evaluate this view.
"It's looking more and more to me that we might see an
increase in June," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income
strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls,
Wisconsin.
"If there were a sentence in the press release hinting that
the policy question is an open question for the June meeting,
that might ratify what we've seen here with the backup in
yields," Kochan said.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 2/32 in
price to yield 1.88 percent, up from 1.87 percent on Thursday.
The yields had held in a tight range between 1.69 percent
and 1.81 percent from the beginning of April until breaking
above the range on Wednesday afternoon.
Economic data will also be in focus next week, including
gross domestic product data for first quarter that will be
released on Thursday.
