* Consumer confidence, GDP data due next week * Investors look for hints of rate hike at Fed meeting * Fed to hold rates in April but raise again in June -poll By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, April 22 U.S. Treasury yields rose to three-week highs on Friday as investors prepared for the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hint next week that an interest rate hike is on the table for June. Yields have fallen since the beginning of the year on concerns about weakening U.S. economic growth and on rising volatility in the oil and stock markets, which has led investors to lower estimates that further rate hikes are near. Recovery in oil and stock markets this month and an improving economic outlook, however, are leading some investors to re-evaluate this view. "It's looking more and more to me that we might see an increase in June," said Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist at Wells Fargo Fund Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "If there were a sentence in the press release hinting that the policy question is an open question for the June meeting, that might ratify what we've seen here with the backup in yields," Kochan said. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 5/32 in price to yield 1.89 percent, up from 1.87 percent on Thursday. The yields had held in a tight range between 1.69 percent and 1.81 percent from the beginning of April until breaking above the range on Wednesday afternoon. With yields still holding well below levels they began the year at, some investors have viewed the risk of a bond selloff as potentially larger that of a further rally. "We were at an extreme point coming in to this week investors are looking at the risk/reward balance," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. "There is a lot of pessimism in the market over how many times the Fed can raise rates this year or if they are going to do it at all," he said. That view, however, is at odds with the outlook of many economists. A Reuters poll of more than 80 economists see the Fed keeping interest rates steady at its policy meeting next week but hiking rates in June and again by the end of this year. Economic data will also be in focus next week, including consumer confidence data on Tuesday and gross domestic product data for the firs t quarter on Thursday. (Editing by Bill Trott and Nick Zieminski)