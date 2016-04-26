* Benchmark yields near 5-week peak, 30-year highest since
Feb
* U.S. sells $34 bln in 5-year notes to lackluster demand
* U.S. durable goods orders, consumer confidence data
disappoint
* Investors turn bearish on longer-dated bonds - JPMorgan
survey
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 26 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Tuesday, with the benchmark 10-year yield hitting its highest
levels in almost five weeks as investors made room for
government debt supply in Europe and the United States.
The yield increase was limited by disappointing U.S. data on
durable goods and consumer confidence. Those and other signs of
slowing U.S. economic growth since the start of the year have
supported the notion the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S.
central bank's policy-setting group, will not raise interest
rates at its two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday.
"The surprise will be any significant change in their
message from their March statement," said Ira Jersey,
fixed-income strategist at OppenheimerFunds in New York.
Many analysts expect the Fed to raise rates in June since
its first rate increase in nearly a decade back in December, a
Reuters poll released last week showed.
In the futures market, however, traders do not anticipate a
rate hike until late 2016, CME Group's FedWatch program showed.
"There's some pressure for the Fed to act. Some in the
market are getting edgy about the long wait," said Dan Heckman,
senior fixed-income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Kansas City, Missouri.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes slipped
7/32 in price with the yield at 1.929 percent, up 3 basis points
from Monday. The 10-year yield earlier on Tuesday touched 1.941
percent, its highest level since March 23, according to Reuters.
The 30-year yield reached its highest since
early February at 2.764 percent before retreating to 2.755
percent, or 3 basis points higher on the day.
The recent yield rise was buttressed by a J.P. Morgan survey
released on Thursday that showed investors who are bearish on
longer-dated Treasuries outnumbered those who are bullish by the
most in six weeks.
As traders await the Fed's policy statement, due to be
released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, sovereign debt
supply on both sides of the Atlantic helped lift benchmark U.S.
and German yields to or close to five-week highs.
The European Stability Mechanism sold a new 16-year bond,
while the U.S. Treasury Department offered $34 billion in
five-year notes to average demand.
The upward yield pressure from supply was mitigated by a
smaller-than-expected 0.8 percent gain in durable goods orders
in March and a steeper-than-forecast dip in consumer confidence
in April. The data reinforced the view of subpar economic growth
since January.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)