* Benchmark yields recede from 5-week highs
* U.S. Fed seen leaving rates alone, may see less risk
* March goods trade data raise U.S. Q1 GDP forecasts
* U.S. pending home sales hit 10-month peak in March
(Updates market action, adds quotes)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Wednesday, snapping a seven-day streak of increases, as traders
exited bearish bond bets and bargain-minded investors emerged
ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy
statement.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting group, is widely expected to leave policy rates
at 0.25-0.50 percent at its two-day policy meeting that will end
later Wednesday.
Traders and investors will look for clues in the FOMC
statement, which is scheduled at 2 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT),
on whether policy-makers see less risks than a month ago so they
may consider raising rates in June.
The recent spate of disappointing data on domestic trade,
manufacturing and housing, plus uncertainty about Britain's June
23 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, may keep
the Fed from raising until late this year, analysts said.
"There's no cover to go hawkish, but the communication with
this Fed has been unpredictable so you can't rule (a June rate
hike) out," said John Briggs, head of strategy Americas at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The futures market implied traders see a 21 percent chance
of a rate hike in June and a 70 percent chance by
year-end, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Excluding a resilient jobs sector, other key areas of the
U.S. economy have showed signs of slowing since January, causing
most analysts to forecast the U.S. gross domestic product to
grow below 1 percent in first quarter.
While recent data have mostly fallen short of expectations,
Wednesday's figures on trade and pending home sales in March
came in stronger than forecast.
In early trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose 10/32 in price with the yield at 1.897 percent,
down 3 basis points from Tuesday. The 10-year yield on Tuesday
touched 1.941 percent, its highest since March 23, according to
Reuters.
The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points at 2.729
percent after reaching its highest since early February at 2.764
percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)