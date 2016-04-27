* Benchmark yields recede from 5-week highs * U.S. Fed seen leaving rates alone, may see less risk * March goods trade data raise U.S. Q1 GDP forecasts * U.S. pending home sales hit 10-month peak in March (Updates market action, adds quotes) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 27 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, snapping a seven-day streak of increases, as traders exited bearish bond bets and bargain-minded investors emerged ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement. The Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. central bank's policy-setting group, is widely expected to leave policy rates at 0.25-0.50 percent at its two-day policy meeting that will end later Wednesday. Traders and investors will look for clues in the FOMC statement, which is scheduled at 2 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT), on whether policy-makers see less risks than a month ago so they may consider raising rates in June. The recent spate of disappointing data on domestic trade, manufacturing and housing, plus uncertainty about Britain's June 23 referendum on whether to leave the European Union, may keep the Fed from raising until late this year, analysts said. "There's no cover to go hawkish, but the communication with this Fed has been unpredictable so you can't rule (a June rate hike) out," said John Briggs, head of strategy Americas at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. The futures market implied traders see a 21 percent chance of a rate hike in June and a 70 percent chance by year-end, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. Excluding a resilient jobs sector, other key areas of the U.S. economy have showed signs of slowing since January, causing most analysts to forecast the U.S. gross domestic product to grow below 1 percent in first quarter. While recent data have mostly fallen short of expectations, Wednesday's figures on trade and pending home sales in March came in stronger than forecast. In early trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 10/32 in price with the yield at 1.897 percent, down 3 basis points from Tuesday. The 10-year yield on Tuesday touched 1.941 percent, its highest since March 23, according to Reuters. The 30-year yield fell 2.5 basis points at 2.729 percent after reaching its highest since early February at 2.764 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese)