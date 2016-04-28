* U.S. Q1 GDP growth disappoints, jobless claims rise * Shorter maturities hold firm on gradual U.S. rate-hike view * Surprise BOJ inaction stokes safehaven bids for bonds * U.S. sells $28 bln in seven-year debt to strong demand (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, April 28 U.S. Treasury prices rose on Thursday with the two-year yield hitting one-week lows as news of anemic first-quarter economic growth increased traders' skepticism over whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates in June. Losses on Wall Street stocks and the Bank of Japan's surprise decision to hold off on more stimulus also stoked safehaven bids for U.S. government debt, analysts said. Strong demand at a $28 billion auction of seven-year debt added to an afternoon pop in bond prices. "It was a disappointing (growth) number and we are at full employment. I don't see the Fed going in June at this point," said John Bredemus, vice president of Allianz Investment-U.S. in Minneapolis. U.S. gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in the first quarter, its slowest pace in two years, while jobless claims climbed from a 42-1/2-year low last week. The poor GDP reading intensified doubts on further rate hikes even after the Fed hinted it might consider such a move in its policy statement on Wednesday. Interest rates futures implied traders see a 15 percent chance of a rate increase at the Fed's June 14-15 meeting , down from about 20 percent on Wednesday, according to Reuters data. Two-year Treasury yields declined to 0.786 percent, the lowest in over a week, on diminishing chances of a June rate increase. In overnight trading, Treasury prices received a safe-haven boost after the Bank of Japan surprised investors by refraining to cut rates deeper into negative territory to help its sluggish economy. The BOJ decision rattled global stock markets and sent the yen soaring. Longer-dated Treasuries lagged their shorter maturities as underlying domestic inflation accelerated faster than expected in the first quarter to above the Federal Reserve's 2 percent goal, eroding the appeal to hold them versus shorter-term debt. The government said the core rate on personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, stronger than the 1.9 percent rate forecast among economists polled by Reuters. The selling in longer-dated Treasuries faded following the robust seven-year note auction and growing losses in U.S. stocks. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 8/32 in price for a yield of 1.831 percent, down 3 basis points from Wednesday and below a near five-week high of 1.941 percent set on Tuesday. The 30-year yield fell nearly 1 basis point to 2.690 percent, retreating from a session high of 2.725 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)