* Rising share prices reduce demand for Treasuries * Yields rise as jobs data, Fed policy in focus * Rate hike signals awaited from Fed speakers this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stock prices gained, reducing demand for safe haven bonds, before Friday's highly anticipated jobs report for April. Yields have fallen since the U.S. Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged last Wednesday and described an improving labor market, while also acknowledging that economic growth seemed to have slowed. Rising stock prices sent yields back higher on Monday, with bonds adding to price losses after data showed that the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded, though at a slower pace than the previous month. "I think perhaps people were positioning for a weaker number, given the weakness in some of the regional indicators," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "If you drill down into the index it wasn't as bad." Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.87 percent, up from 1.82 percent on Friday. The yields have fallen from 1.94 percent last Tuesday, before the Fed statement on Wednesday. Disappointing growth in recent months has reduced market expectations that the Fed will hike rates again this year. The U.S. central bank last week removed a reference to global risks, opening the door slightly to an increase at its June meeting, though some analysts viewed the statement as less hawkish than they had expected. "They weren't really eager to pound the table and keep June on the table," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Right now to bet on the Fed you almost have to bet that everything will go perfectly, and no one is willing to bet on that yet." One factor dissuading investors from betting on further rate increases is that it is costly to carry a longer-term bet that yields will rise, while worsening economic data or any new volatility in oil or equity prices could also send yields still lower, Kohli said. Speeches by Fed officials this week will watched for any indications of when a rate hike is likely. Friday's employment report is expected to show that 200,000 jobs were added in April, according to the median estimate of 88 economists polled by Reuters.