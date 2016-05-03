* Australia rate cut, China data raise growth concerns * Bond yields fall to lowest levels since April 20 * Stocks down, yen up on risk-off sentiment By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, May 3 Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks on Tuesday after weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in Australia raised concerns about the global economy and central banks' ability to boost sluggish growth. Activity at Chinese factories shrank for the 14th consecutive month in April as demand stagnated, a private survey showed. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index has been below the 50-point level that marks expansion in activity since March 2015, adding to questions about whether the world's No.2 economy is recovering. The drop in Treasury yields began after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced it was cutting interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent. The majority of economists surveyed by Reuters had expected no change. "I think people are realizing monetary policy is at its maximum point and it's going to be difficult for monetary policy to help a whole lot and growth doesn't look like its accelerating," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Treasury yields have fallen broadly since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last week that it would keep rates unchanged and acknowledged that economic growth seemed to have slowed. The Fed, which hiked rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade, showed little sign in its policy statement that it was in a hurry to raise rates again. Yields of most U.S. Treasuries on Tuesday fell to their lowest levels since April 20. Benchmark 10-year notes were up 18/32 in price to yield 1.791 percent, down from 1.865 percent on Monday and 1.94 percent last Tuesday. "It's a very big move," TD's Misra said. "It began overnight with European markets down and that triggered into the U.S. as well." Stock markets in Europe fell by around 1.5 percent and U.S. stocks were down by about 1 percent. The safe-haven Japanese yen rose to its highest level against the dollar in 18 months, touching a high of 105.52 yen per dollar, which amplified investors' flight to safety. Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters at a conference in Florida that he would have to see strong U.S. economic data to be in favor of a rate hike in June. He also noted the risks to the U.S. economy if Britain voted to leave the European Union in a referendum next month. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao)