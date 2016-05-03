* Australia rate cut, China data raise growth concerns * Bond yields fall to lowest levels since April 20 * Fed officials say strong data needed for June rate hike (Updates data, adds quote) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. Treasury yields fell broadly on Tuesday to their lowest levels in nearly two weeks after weak Chinese data and a surprise interest rate cut in Australia raised concerns about the global economy, boosting demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt. Activity at Chinese factories shrank for the 14th consecutive month in April as demand stagnated, a private survey showed. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index has been below the 50-point level that marks expansion in activity since March 2015, adding to questions about whether the world's No. 2 economy is recovering. The drop in Treasury yields began after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced it was cutting interest rates to a record low of 1.75 percent. The majority of economists surveyed by Reuters had expected no change. "I think people are realizing monetary policy is at its maximum point and it's going to be difficult for monetary policy to help a whole lot and growth doesn't look like it's accelerating," said Priya Misra, head of global rates strategy at TD Securities in New York. Yields of U.S. Treasuries touched their lowest levels since April 20. Benchmark 10-year notes rose 20/32 in price to yield 1.798 percent, down from 1.865 percent on Monday and 1.941 percent last Tuesday. Prices on 30-year bonds rose more than 1 point, with yields down 6 basis points from late Monday to 2.659 percent. "There have been three main factors driving the bond markets on a year-to-date basis and today is another example of that," said Matthew Whitbread, investment manager at Baring Asset Management in Boston. "It's been central banks, deflation concerns - or a lack of inflation - and growth concerns." Treasury yields have fallen broadly since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced last Wednesday that it would keep rates unchanged and acknowledged that economic growth seemed to have slowed. The Fed, which raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade, showed little sign in its policy statement that it was in a hurry to boost rates again. Two Federal Reserve officials spoke on Tuesday, with both Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President John Williams stating that the prospect of raising rates would be on the table at the Fed's June meeting. However, both men said they would have to see strong U.S. economic data to be in favor of a rate hike next month. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Paul Simao and Dan Grebler)