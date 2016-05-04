* Yields flat after strong services, factory, trade data * U.S. jobs data misses expectations, pushing yields to 2-week low * Strong data changes investors bets on Fed outlook (Recasts, adds data, quote) By Dion Rabouin NEW YORK, May 4 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Wednesday after a spate of economic data offered no clear signal on the health of the U.S. economy or on how quickly the Federal Reserve may proceed with another interest rate increase. Movement in bond yields, which move in the opposite direction to their prices, was contained to a tight range. They traded briefly lower following a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. private-sector hiring, but retraced that after stronger-than-expected U.S. trade, manufacturing and services data. At one point after the ADP National Employment Report, which showed April had the weakest private-sector job growth in three years, yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries touched their lowest level two weeks. By late morning, following firmer readings on factory orders and activity in the services sector, the 10-year yield had edged back up and was little changed from the previous session at 1.796 percent. Yields across the curve hovered near late Tuesday's levels. Of particular note for bond investors, the Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index for April featured the first increase in the report's prices paid index so far this year and the strongest reading since May 2015. The index can flag growing inflation pressures in the vast services sector and could offer fodder for the Fed's case to raise rates sooner than later. FTN Financial economist Jay Morelock said the positive services data, coupled with the rise in factory orders and a trade deficit at the lowest in more than a year, was challenging some traders' perceptions that the Fed would not lift its benchmark rate at its next policy meeting in June. "The service sector is so important to the U.S. economy," Morelock said, "so it was good news." Interest rate futures markets imply only a 13 percent probability that the Fed will raise the federal funds target rate at its June meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch site. The first meeting to sport a better-than-50 percent probability for a hike is December. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)