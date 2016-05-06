* U.S. wage growth offsets weaker payrolls increase
* Yields up after touching lowest since April 11
* Investors see small chance of Fed rate hike in June
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 6 Longer-dated U.S. Treasury
yields edged up on Friday after April's U.S. employment report
showed signs of wage growth for American workers, an early sign
that inflation may finally be strengthening and could spur the
U.S. Federal Reserve toward additional interest rate increases.
Yields of most maturities initially fell to a nearly
four-week low after the widely followed report showed U.S.
employers added the smallest number of jobs in seven months.
They retraced that move as investors noted the wage data,
which showed average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in April
after a weak reading for March. That countered the headline
figure, which showed only 160,000 new jobs were added last
month, the smallest increase since September and more than
40,000 fewer than economists' expectations.
"The initial move up was clearly a knee-jerk reaction to the
low print on payrolls and maybe looking into the household
data," said DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien. "But the
wage data was a little bit better than expected, and if
anything, that relates back to the bond market more directly
than does the payroll data."
Rising wages could help boost U.S. inflation, which has been
lagging even as employment has increased. The Fed has been
concerned that inflation has been stuck below its 2 percent
target.
The central bank raised rates in December for the first time
in nearly a decade. Futures markets predict it is likely to hold
off on a second increase when it next meets in mid-June.
Yields have fallen since the Fed announced on April 27 that
it was leaving rates unchanged.
Benchmark 10-year yields, which move in the
opposite direction of the bond's price, fell to 1.705 percent
earlier on Friday, their lowest since April 11. Since reversing
that move, though, the price was last down 4/32, with the yield
ticking up to 1.757 percent.
Some bond analysts still think the mixed signals from the
jobs report mean the Fed is unlikely to be in a hurry to act.
"I think the Fed will likely look at this as being not a
terrible number," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets for
Citizens Bank in Boston.
"It does provide a little breathing room for them to sit
back and wait for more data to reinforce their next move."
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)