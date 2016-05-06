* U.S. wage growth offsets weaker payrolls increase
* Yields up after touching lowest since April 11
* Fed's Dudley says two rate hikes still "reasonable
expectation"
(Recasts, adds quote, updates data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 6 U.S. Treasury yields rose on
Friday after April's U.S. employment report showed signs of wage
growth for American workers, an early sign that inflation may
finally be strengthening, and a top Federal Reserve official
said raising U.S. interest rates twice this year was still a
possibility.
Yields of most maturities fell to nearly a four-week low
after the widely followed report showed U.S. employers added the
smallest number of jobs in seven months.
They rebounded soon after as investors noted the wage data,
which showed average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in April
after a weak reading for March. That countered the headline
figure, which showed only 160,000 new jobs were added last
month, the smallest increase since September and more than
40,000 fewer than economists' expectations.
"The initial move up was clearly a knee-jerk reaction to the
low print on payrolls and maybe looking into the household
data," said DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien in Chicago.
"But the wage data was a little bit better than expected, and if
anything, that relates back to the bond market more directly
than does the payroll data."
Rising wages could help boost U.S. inflation, which has been
lagging even as employment has increased. The Fed has been
concerned that inflation has been stuck below its 2 percent
target.
Yields hit session highs after New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said in an interview with the New York
Times that two rate hikes from the Fed were still a "reasonable
expectation" this year.
"The Fed is saying this payroll print doesn't bother us,
we're still on course to hike twice," said Subadra Rajappa, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Dudley's comments have more of a market impact than those of
other Fed officials because he is considered to be "at the core"
of decision makers on the Federal Open Market Committee, the
group that decides U.S. overnight interest rates, Rajappa said.
Benchmark 10-year yields, which move in the
opposite direction of the bond's price, fell to 1.705 percent
earlier on Friday, their lowest since April 11. Since reversing
that move, though, the price was last down 9/32, with the yield
ticking up to 1.781 percent.
Yields had fallen for three days straight before Friday and
six of the past eight sessions since the Fed announced on April
27 that it was leaving rates unchanged.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu
Nomiyama)