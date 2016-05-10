* Treasury to sell $24 bln three-year notes
* Heavy corporate supply adding pressure to market
* U.S. to sell $62 billion coupon-bearing debt this week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, May 10 U.S. Treasuries were steady on
Tuesday before the government is due to sell $24 billion in
three-year notes, the first sale of $62 billion in
coupon-bearing debt supply this week, and with heavy corporate
debt sales also expected.
New government and corporate debt supply is in focus with no
major economic releases due until Friday's retail sales report
for April.
"You are getting a bit of supply pressure," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York.
U.S. bond yields are largely range-bound as investors
evaluate when the Federal Reserve is likely to next raise
interest rates. Weaker-than-expected job gains in April reduced
expectations that the Fed will lift rates at its June meeting.
Falling expectations that an interest rate hike is likely in
the near term may help demand for Tuesday's auction of
three-year notes.
At the same time, the low expectations already priced into
the debt may reduce the prospect of further gains.
"Given how much we've already priced out the Fed, it's tough
for the front-end to rally a whole lot," said Goldberg.
The new three-year notes are expected to sell at yields of
0.88 percent, around a basis point higher than where the notes
are trading in the secondary market, according to trading in the
"when issued" market.
U.S. bond prices currently indicate that investors do not
expect an interest rate increase until July 2017.
Benchmark 10-year notes gained 2/32 in price on
Tuesday to yield 1.75 percent, down from 1.76 percent on Monday.
The yields have fallen from 1.94 percent on April 26, but are
higher than a one-month low yield of 1.71 percent on Friday,
after April's disappointing jobs report.
The U.S. government will also sell $23 billion in 10-year
notes on Wednesday and $15 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski)