* Retail sales beat expectations * Yields fall after briefly rising on data By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 13 U.S. Treasury prices gained on Friday, after briefly weakening on strong retail sales data, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates in the coming months. Yields increased after data showed U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest increase in a year in April, suggesting the economy was regaining momentum after growth almost stalled in the first quarter. The Commerce Department said retail sales jumped 1.3 percent last month, the largest gain since March 2015. March's retail sales were revised up to show a 0.3 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.4 percent drop. The selloff was brief, however, as the data was viewed as unlikely to alter the timing of the next interest rate increase. "Across the board it was stronger than anticipated," said David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. The market reaction, however, "is not dramatic  this is not a Fed tightening number," he said. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 1.74 percent, down from 1.76 percent late on Thursday. The yields rose as high as 1.75 percent immediately after the retail sales data. Treasury yields have fallen for the past two-and-a-half weeks on concerns about slowing global growth and tepid inflation. Investors and Fed officials have starkly different expectations of economic growth, with most Fed officials pointing to the likelihood of further rate hikes this year while market pricing indicates an increase will not occur until early 2017. "The Fed universally has been at a disconnect with the market for a very, very long time," said Ader. "The market has been much more prescient in terms of anticipating the Fed." U.S. producer prices also rose in April as energy prices increased, but a marginal gain in the cost of services pointed to a moderate increase in inflation in the coming months. (Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)