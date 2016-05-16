* Yields rise with stocks, oil

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, May 16 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to two-week highs on Monday as a surge in stocks and oil prices reduced demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt and U.S. economic data showed short-term inflation could be rising.

Yields on Treasuries with maturities between two and seven years rose more than those with longer-dated maturities. That flattened the yield curve to its lowest in more than two months, suggesting the U.S. economy is gaining traction and long-term inflation remains subdued.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 200 points on Monday, led by energy stocks. Oil prices rose to their highest since November thanks to a disruption to supplies from Nigeria and an improved forecast from long-time oil bear Goldman Sachs.

"Equities are up in part on rising oil prices and that's boosting some thought that inflation could finally be headed higher if oil and commodity prices could continue to rally," said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

"We've got some pressure on longer-dated Treasuries on that. And then other people are thinking that a June rate hike (from the Federal Reserve) is back in the cards."

Fed funds futures rates show investors see only a 4 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at its upcoming June policy meeting and market pricing indicates an increase will not occur until early 2017, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. However, a number of Fed officials have pointed to the likelihood of further interest rate increases this year.

Investors were taking out "insurance" on the chance of a hike, Rupert said, based on improved U.S. economic data seen recently including retail sales, which jumped 1.3 percent last month, the largest gain since March 2015.

Stronger inflation is worrisome for Treasury investors because it drives down the value of currently held bonds.

The two-year, 10-year yield curve hit its flattest since March 4 in early trading, at 93.7 basis points, compared with 95 basis points late on Friday. The five-year, 30-year yield curve hit its lowest since April 27.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to yield 1.75 percent, up from 1.71 percent on Friday.

Yields for two-year Treasury notes rose as high as 0.79 percent. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)