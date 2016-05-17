(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Short-dated yields hit highest since late April
* Benchmark yields little changed as core CPI near
expectations
* 30-year yields slip, flattening yield curve
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 17 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data
showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in more
than three years, pushing traders to price in a greater chance
that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month,
the most since February 2013. After the data, yields on two- and
three-year notes rose to their highest since April 28.
The core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose
0.2 percent, matching expectations. The 2.1 percent increase in
the 12 months through April was slower than the rate of increase
in March.
Analysts said those numbers could make monetary tightening
by the Fed more likely, but were not overly worrisome in the
long-run for investors.
"These are figures that we're looking at and saying they
provide the Fed cover to continue the process of normalization
with a rate hike or two later this year, but aren't suggesting
any current urgency for them to tighten," said Ian Lyngen,
senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"That's why the front end is selling off a little bit and
the long end of the curve is rallying, because the market still
thinks that the economy is not strong enough to deal with the
removal of as much accommodation as the Fed seems willing to
take out."
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect
two or three increases to U.S. interest rates this year.
The U.S. central bank has held rates at a target range of
0.25 to 0.50 percent since moving from near zero in December.
Investors now see a 72 percent chance the Fed will raise
interest rates at least once by year end. That's up from less
than 60 percent on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch
tool.
Two-year Treasury notes rose nearly four basis
points from late Monday to 0.823 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to
yield 1.760 percent, little changed from late Monday.
Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to yield
2.588 percent.
The drag lower in the 30-year bond moved the five-year,
30-year yield curve to its flattest level since
March 29.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane
Craft)