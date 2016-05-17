(Repeats with no changes to text)

* Short-dated yields hit highest since late April

* Benchmark yields little changed as core CPI near expectations

* 30-year yields slip, flattening yield curve

By Dion Rabouin

NEW YORK, May 17 Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields rose to nearly three-week highs on Tuesday after data showed the nation's consumer prices at their strongest in more than three years, pushing traders to price in a greater chance that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates.

The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose 0.4 percent last month, the most since February 2013. After the data, yields on two- and three-year notes rose to their highest since April 28.

The core CPI, which strips out food and energy costs, rose 0.2 percent, matching expectations. The 2.1 percent increase in the 12 months through April was slower than the rate of increase in March.

Analysts said those numbers could make monetary tightening by the Fed more likely, but were not overly worrisome in the long-run for investors.

"These are figures that we're looking at and saying they provide the Fed cover to continue the process of normalization with a rate hike or two later this year, but aren't suggesting any current urgency for them to tighten," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

"That's why the front end is selling off a little bit and the long end of the curve is rallying, because the market still thinks that the economy is not strong enough to deal with the removal of as much accommodation as the Fed seems willing to take out."

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed President John Williams both said on Tuesday that they expect two or three increases to U.S. interest rates this year.

The U.S. central bank has held rates at a target range of 0.25 to 0.50 percent since moving from near zero in December.

Investors now see a 72 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at least once by year end. That's up from less than 60 percent on Monday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Two-year Treasury notes rose nearly four basis points from late Monday to 0.823 percent.

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield 1.760 percent, little changed from late Monday.

Thirty-year bonds rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.588 percent.

The drag lower in the 30-year bond moved the five-year, 30-year yield curve to its flattest level since March 29. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by David Gregorio and Diane Craft)