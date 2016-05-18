* Yields up ahead of Fed minutes from April meeting
* Fed officials see two to three rate hikes in 2016
* Two- and 3-year yields hit three-week highs
* Ten-year yields highest in nearly two weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. Treasury yields rose to
their highest levels in about two weeks or longer on Wednesday
on concern that minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy
meeting could signal another interest rate increase is looming
as early as next month.
The move was most pronounced at the front end of the yield
curve, with yields on two- and three-year Treasury notes hitting
their highest levels in three weeks. Benchmark 10-year notes and
30-year bonds rose to their highest levels in around two weeks.
Improving U.S. economic data and recent comments from U.S.
central bank officials about resuming a rate tightening cycle
have prompted selling of Treasuries ahead of the release of the
minutes from the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's
April 26-27 meeting, analysts said.
The minutes are due to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in
nearly a decade. Its next policy meeting is June 14-15.
"Any clue that the probability for a June rate hike is
rising is going to make traders nervous at this point," said Jim
Vogel, interest rate strategist with FTN Financial.
The probability of a rate increase next month, while still
low, has been grinding higher recently, according to
market-based measures. CME Group's FedWatch currently puts the
likelihood at 19 percent, up from 15 percent on Tuesday and as
low as 1 percent a month ago.
Fed officials themselves have said that investors are
pricing too few rate increases for 2016.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart and San Francisco Fed
President John Williams said on Tuesday they expected two or
three rate increases this year. Their comments followed
surprisingly upbeat data from the Labor Department that showed
consumer prices rose last month by the most in three years.
The wait-and-see approach ahead of the Fed minutes has led
to low volumes in the Treasury market and an environment where
even moderate selling can lead to substantial moves, Vogel said.
An increase in corporate bond supply in the wake of PC maker
Dell's $20 billion bond sale on Tuesday has weighed on prices
for Treasuries.
The yield for two-year Treasury notes rose as
high as 0.863 percent in early trading on Wednesday, the highest
level since April 27. The yield was last up around 3 basis
points from late Monday at 0.851 percent.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 13/32 in price to
yield 1.804 percent, the highest since May 3. Thirty-year bonds
fell more than one point in price to yield 2.466
percent, the highest since May 5.
