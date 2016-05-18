* Short-dated yields near 2-month highs after Fed minutes
* Fed minutes show most policymakers say June rate hike
appropriate
* Ten-year yields highest in two weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 18 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday
after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed
most policymakers said an interest rate rise may be appropriate
at its meeting in June.
Yields had risen this week after data showed U.S. inflation
rising by the most in three years in April as well as higher
industrial output and housing starts.
"The big headline is that the door for June is open," said
Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in
New York.
"Most Fed officials saw June as likely if the economy
warranted, so it seems like there is a consensus (to raise
interest rates) if economic data continues to move in the right
direction."
The yield for two-year Treasury notes rose to as
much as 0.912 percent, the highest since March 16. Yields on
three-year notes rose to 1.085, the highest since March 23.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell one point in price
to yield 1.878 percent, the highest since April 27. Thirty-year
bonds fell nearly two points in price to yield 2.679
percent, the highest since May 4.
CME fed fund futures showed that the probability of a June
rate increase by the Fed rose to 34 percent after the release of
the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. That rate was 19 percent earlier
on Wednesday, 15 percent on Tuesday and less than 1.0 percent a
month ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Clive McKeef)