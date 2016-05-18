(Adds dropped word in paragraph 10)
* Short-dated yields near 2-month highs after Fed minutes
* Fed minutes show most policymakers say June hike
appropriate
* Ten-year yields highest in two weeks
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 18 Short-dated U.S. Treasury
yields rose to their highest in nearly two months on Wednesday
after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's April meeting showed
most policymakers said an interest rate rise may be appropriate
at its meeting in June.
Yields had risen this week after data showed U.S. inflation
rising by the most in three years in April as well as higher
industrial output and housing starts.
CME fed fund futures showed that the probability of a June
rate increase by the Fed rose to 34 percent after the release of
the FOMC minutes on Wednesday from 19 percent earlier in the
day, 15 percent on Tuesday, and less than 1.0 percent a month
ago, according to CME group's FedWatch.
"The big headline is that the door for June is open," said
Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in
New York.
"Most Fed officials saw June as likely if the economy
warranted, so it seems like there is a consensus that if the
economic data continues to move in the right direction that they
could hike."
Fed officials earlier said they expected to raise U.S.
overnight interest rates at least twice this year after raising
rates for the first time in a decade last December. CME fed fund
futures prices however have shown for most of this year that
investors saw less than a 50-50 chance of more than one rate
hike in 2016.
The fed fund futures contract price dropped two
points after the release of the FOMC minutes on Wedesday, the
largest one-day drop since late February.
"It seems like the market was in 'show-me' mode" when it
comes to the Fed's interest rate expectations, Martin said.
"The action in short-term Treasuries right now is showing us
that the market is starting to believe it a little bit more."
The yield for two-year Treasury notes rose to as
much as 0.912 percent, the highest since March 16. Yields on
three-year notes rose to 1.085 percent, the highest since March
23.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell one point in price
to yield 1.878 percent, the highest since April 27. Thirty-year
bonds dropped nearly two points in price to yield
2.679 percent, the highest since May 4.
CME group's FedWatch now shows investors see a 79 percent
chance of at least one rate increase this year and a nearly 40
percent chance of two hikes.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Clive McKeef)