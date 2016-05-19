* Treasury prices rebound from Wednesday selloff
* Markets await comments from NY Fed President Dudley
* Shorter-dated Treasury yields hit two-month high, but
reverse
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Thursday as markets rebounded from Wednesday's selloff ahead of
remarks by New York Fed President William Dudley that could
reinforce the possibility of interest rates being raised at the
next Fed policy meeting.
U.S. Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction
of prices, rose to their highest in about two months for
shorter-dated maturities after the Fed's April 26-27 meeting
minutes were released late Wednesday. In the minutes, U.S. Fed
officials said they were open to a rate hike in June if the
economy continues to improve.
Prices moved higher in early trading as markets got limited
commentary from Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and awaited
comments from Dudley after Wednesday's drubbing.
"After such a strong move there are a lot of investors
trying to get their bearings on where things go next," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
"We'll see whether Dudley actually lets the higher pricing
for June stand or whether he tries to lean against, but it's
tough for investors to see where the next move in rates is going
without seeing what the remarks from Dudley will be."
Dudley is considered by many investors to be among the most
important voices on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee that
sets U.S. overnight interest rates. He is set to speak at a New
York Fed event at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT).
Two-year Treasury notes rose 2/32 in price to
yield 0.88 percent. Yields on the two-year note rose to as high
as 0.92 percent in earlier trading, a two-month high.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 11/32 in price to
yield 1.84 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin)