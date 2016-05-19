* Treasury prices rebound from Wednesday sell-off
* Markets get 'non-committal' comments from NY Fed's Dudley
* Odds of June Fed hike fall after Dudley speech
(Updates trading after Dudley speech, adds quotes, updates
data)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Thursday as markets rebounded from Wednesday's sell-off and
priced down the odds of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase
after evenhanded remarks from New York Fed President William
Dudley.
U.S. Treasury yields, which move in the opposite direction
of prices, rose to their highest in about two months for
shorter-dated maturities after the Fed's April 26-27 meeting
minutes were released late on Wednesday. In the minutes, Fed
officials said they were open to a rate hike in June if the
economy continues to improve.
Prices moved higher on Thursday after markets got limited
commentary from the Fed's Stanley Fischer and non-committal
remarks from Dudley.
"The market was rallying even prior to Dudley and I don't
think he said much new today but he seems to be tempering the
hawkish sentiment that we saw yesterday after the minutes," said
Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale
in New York.
"I think Dudley was very non-committal. I didn't feel like I
got anything new out of him."
Dudley is considered by many investors to be among the most
important voices on the Fed's Federal Open Market Committee,
which sets U.S. overnight interest rates. Markets were looking
to his speech to confirm or deny whether the FOMC was truly
biased toward a hike, analysts said.
Fed funds futures rates showed that following the release of
the minutes on Wednesday, investors doubled the likelihood of a
rate increase from the Fed in June, to 34 percent from 17
percent, according to CME group's FedWatch tool. The likelihood
fell to 26 percent after Dudley's speech on Thursday.
A rate increase would be negative for Treasuries because it
would drive up overall interest rates, lowering the relative
value of already-issued government debt.
"People look at (the market) and say that if June is not
eminent then we should trade a little lower and there's a
tremendous amount of demand for Treasuries," said Societe's
Rajappa.
"I think despite yesterday's hawkish minutes, markets still
believe June is going to be tough."
Two-year Treasury notes rose 1/32 in price to
yield 0.88 percent. Yields on the two-year note rose to as high
as 0.92 percent in earlier trading, a two-month high.
Benchmark 10-year notes rose 10/32 in price to
yield 1.85 percent.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)