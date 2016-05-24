TREASURIES-Prices pare losses as Fed statement lacks surprises

(Recasts with Fed statement, adds quote, updates prices) * Fed meeting statement offers little new information * Jobs, factory data shows stronger growth * Treasury to sell $62 bln notes, bonds next week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 1 U.S. Treasury prices pared losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and painted a relatively upbeat picture of the U.S. economy, without adopting a very hawkish tone. In its first meeting