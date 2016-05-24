* Two-year yield climbs to highest in two months
* U.S. new homes sales jump to highest in over eight years
* U.S. 2-10 year yield curve flattest since late 2007
* Futures imply traders see growing chances on June rate
hike
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Tuesday, with the two-year yield at its highest in two months,
as a rally on Wall Street stocks and robust new home sales data
reduced the appeal of low-yielding government debt.
Growing bets that the Federal Reserve may raise interest
rates as early as June also underpinned the sell-off in the bond
market ahead of a $26 billion auction of two-year Treasury notes
at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
Since last week, top U.S. central bank officials have
signaled the possibility of a rate increase in coming months if
the economy rebounds from an anemic first quarter.
"The Fed is looking to raise rates," said Justin Lederer,
Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "There is
a strong possibility of a June hike."
Late Monday, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said
a rate increase at its June 14-15 meeting would be appropriate
if the economic expansion persists.
The housing sector is supporting the view of moderate
growth. Domestic new home sales jumped to their strongest
monthly pace in more than eight years in April, with prices
setting record highs.
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw a 36 percent
chance of a June increase, up from 30 percent on Monday, CME
Group's FedWatch showed.
Hopes that higher interest rates would help banks' profits
and a resilient housing market would boost home builders' bottom
lines lifted U.S. share prices and pared bids for Treasuries.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury prices were down 9/32
in price for a yield of 1.873 percent, up more than 3 basis
points from Monday.
The two-year Treasury yield rose 2 basis points
to 0.922 percent, reaching its highest level in two months.
The spread between two-year and 10-year Treasuries shrank to
93 basis points, the tightest since December 2007, Reuters data
showed.
Analysts expected the spike in yields since last week would
entice bids at this week's auctions of two-year,
five-year and seven-year debt,
which are worth a combined $88 billion.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the two-year
supply to sell at a yield of 0.941 percent, which would be the
highest since December, according to Tradeweb.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)