* Yield curve steepens on global central bank policy * ECB, BOJ seen as less supportive of long-term debt * Retail sales, inflation data in focus this week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. Treasury yield curve rose to its steepest levels in more than two months on Wednesday, although bond weakness ebbed after a dramatic selloff on Tuesday sent long-dated yields to three-month highs. Long-dated bonds have underperformed in the past month in line with a steepening yield curve in Japanese government bonds. The Bank of Japan is studying options to steepen the yield curve to help prompt new lending by banks that have been hurt by low long-term rates. Less dovish comments last Thursday by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi have sparked rapid selling in stocks and bonds alike as investors worry that global central banks are facing fewer options as they attempt to stimulate growth and inflation. "The whole thing started with Japan and the idea that they're not going to be buying as much long-term debt as they were," said Lou Brien, a market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. "Then you can go to Draghi  that piled onto the thinking about Japan." At the same time, dovish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Monday further reduced expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates when it meets next week. That has helped weaken long bonds on the expectation that the Fed may stay lower for longer, which is likely to generate higher growth and inflation longer term. The gap between five-year note yields and 30-year bond yields widened as far as 123.40 basis points on Wednesday, the steepest level since July 1. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 5/32 in price to yield 1.72 percent, down from 1.73 percent on Tuesday. Bonds had little reaction to data on Wednesday that showed that U.S. import prices fell for the first time in six months in August on declining petroleum and food costs, pointing to a tame inflation environment that could encourage the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates steady next week. U.S. retail sales data on Thursday and consumer inflation data on Friday will be watched for signs of when the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates. (Editing by Bill Trott)