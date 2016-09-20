* Investors on defense ahead of possible BOJ move
* Drop in U.S. housing starts pare bets on Fed rate hike
* U.S. yield curve flattens for third straight day
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries' yields fell
on Tuesday as traders bought longer-dated bonds on uncertainty
over whether the Bank of Japan might decide at a two-day policy
meeting to add more stimulus to boost its economy.
The Federal Reserve, which is also set to meet on Sept.
20-21, is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at
0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and leave the door open for a hike
by the end of the year.
Traders had speculated that the BOJ might lower its target
interest rate deeper into negative territory and reduce its bond
purchases to hold down long-dated yields.
Such a move would steepen the Japanese yield curve and
alleviate the profit squeeze on domestic banks, which have been
hurt by negative short-term rates and bond yields.
"The BOJ has a greater propensity to surprise the market
than the Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy
at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York.
Some traders doubt whether the BOJ, led by Haruhiko Kuroda,
would act aggressively to combat deflation and weak demand given
the central bank's history of falling short of market
expectations.
"So few people have a handle on what they might do," said
Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
Skepticism about a bold stimulus plan from the BOJ has
renewed demand for longer-dated U.S. government bonds,
flattening the U.S. yield curve.
The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
flattened slightly on the day to 123 basis points after
contracting to 120 basis points earlier Tuesday. It reached 130
basis points last Thursday, its widest level since June 27,
according to Tradeweb.
After the BOJ announces its policy decision on Wednesday,
traders will await Fed's release of its policy statement.
Futures and over-the-counter prices implied traders saw a 16
percent chance the BOJ would cut its target rate to -0.30
percent from -0.10 percent, while they priced in a 17 percent
probability the Fed would raise rates, Reuters data showed.
The recent spate of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data
has reduced expectations the Fed would raise rates on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the government said housing starts declined 5.8
percent to an annualized pace of 1.14 million units, which was
slower than what analysts had forecast.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a
yield of 1.689 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close.
September 20 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 166 0-9/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 130-124/256 0-16/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 -0.005
Six-month bills 0.495 0.5031 0.000
Two-year note 99-242/256 0.7784 0.004
Three-year note 99-222/256 0.9202 0.005
Five-year note 99-162/256 1.2017 -0.005
Seven-year note 99-44/256 1.501 -0.007
10-year note 98-72/256 1.6892 -0.009
30-year bond 96-40/256 2.4316 -0.012
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 0.25
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.00 1.25
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.25 1.00
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard
Chang)