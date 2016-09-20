* Investors on defense ahead of possible BOJ move * Drop in U.S. housing starts pare bets on Fed rate hike * U.S. yield curve flattens for third straight day (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 20 U.S. Treasuries' yields fell on Tuesday as traders bought longer-dated bonds on uncertainty over whether the Bank of Japan might decide at a two-day policy meeting to add more stimulus to boost its economy. The Federal Reserve, which is also set to meet on Sept. 20-21, is widely expected to hold interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent, and leave the door open for a hike by the end of the year. Traders had speculated that the BOJ might lower its target interest rate deeper into negative territory and reduce its bond purchases to hold down long-dated yields. Such a move would steepen the Japanese yield curve and alleviate the profit squeeze on domestic banks, which have been hurt by negative short-term rates and bond yields. "The BOJ has a greater propensity to surprise the market than the Fed," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. Some traders doubt whether the BOJ, led by Haruhiko Kuroda, would act aggressively to combat deflation and weak demand given the central bank's history of falling short of market expectations. "So few people have a handle on what they might do," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. Skepticism about a bold stimulus plan from the BOJ has renewed demand for longer-dated U.S. government bonds, flattening the U.S. yield curve. The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries flattened slightly on the day to 123 basis points after contracting to 120 basis points earlier Tuesday. It reached 130 basis points last Thursday, its widest level since June 27, according to Tradeweb. After the BOJ announces its policy decision on Wednesday, traders will await Fed's release of its policy statement. Futures and over-the-counter prices implied traders saw a 16 percent chance the BOJ would cut its target rate to -0.30 percent from -0.10 percent, while they priced in a 17 percent probability the Fed would raise rates, Reuters data showed. The recent spate of weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data has reduced expectations the Fed would raise rates on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the government said housing starts declined 5.8 percent to an annualized pace of 1.14 million units, which was slower than what analysts had forecast. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 2/32 in price for a yield of 1.689 percent, down 1 basis point from Monday's close. September 20 Tuesday 2:57PM New York / 1857 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 166 0-9/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-124/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.2975 0.3019 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.495 0.5031 0.000 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.7784 0.004 Three-year note 99-222/256 0.9202 0.005 Five-year note 99-162/256 1.2017 -0.005 Seven-year note 99-44/256 1.501 -0.007 10-year note 98-72/256 1.6892 -0.009 30-year bond 96-40/256 2.4316 -0.012 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.00 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.00 1.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.25 1.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)