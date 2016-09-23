(In 5th paragraph, corrects name of Roth's firm to MUFG
Securities from Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA)
* Longer-dated U.S. yields fall to two-week lows
* Yield curve flattens after Fed hints fewer rate hikes
* U.S. to sell $11 bln 10-year TIPS at 1700 GMT
* U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fall to 2-month low
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 22 U.S. Treasury yields declined
on Thursday with benchmark yields hitting near two-week lows on
revived bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
slowly due to weak economic growth and inflation stuck below its
2-percent goal.
The U.S. central bank on Wednesday held its target range on
short-term rates unchanged at 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent,
leaving the door open for a possible rate increase in December.
Fed policymakers also reduced their expected average number
of annual rate increases to two from three for 2017 to 2018.
Traders' perception that a December rate hike is far from a
sure thing, and that the Fed is on a slow path of rate
normalization, led them to favor longer-dated Treasuries over
shorter-dated issues. The move pushed the yield curve to its
flattest level in more than a week.
"If you think they're going to go, the curve will flatten,"
said Thomas Roth, head of U.S. Treasury trading at MUFG
Securities in New York.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw about a 57-percent
chance the Fed would raise rates at its Dec. 13-14 meeting,
compared with 58 percent on Wednesday, according to CME Group's
FedWatch program.
In early trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose
12/32 in price for a yield of 1.627 percent, down 4 basis points
from Wednesday.
The yield gap between five-year and 30-year Treasuries
contracted to 118 basis points, about 1 basis point flatter than
Wednesday.
The yield curve steepened from its initial levels after data
showed domestic jobless claims unexpectedly fell to a two-month
low in the week ended Sept. 17, suggested underlying strength in
the labor market.
On the supply front, the U.S. Treasury Department will sell
$11 billion worth of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected
Securities at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT).
September 22 Thursday 9:40AM New York / 1340 GMT
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 167-26/32 1-7/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 130-244/256 0-92/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.2075 0.2105 -0.025
Six-month bills 0.39 0.3962 -0.056
Two-year note 99-248/256 0.7662 -0.025
Three-year note 99-236/256 0.9016 -0.029
Five-year note 99-206/256 1.1658 -0.032
Seven-year note 99-136/256 1.4462 -0.042
10-year note 98-220/256 1.6252 -0.043
30-year bond 98 2.3434 -0.056
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 26.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 3.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -15.50 0.00
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -54.25 -0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)