* Traders cautious ahead of supply, U.S. presidential debate * Longer-dated U.S. yields hover near two-week lows * U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in fixed-rate debt By Richard Leong NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday with benchmark yields hovering near two-week lows as traders moved to the sidelines following a bond market rally tied to bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates gradually. Upcoming U.S. government debt supply and the first U.S. presidential debate on Monday were among factors analysts cited for investors turning cautious into next week. "The market is worried about possible volatility from supply and the presidential debate," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate strategist with BMO Capital Markets in New York. The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in two-year notes, $34 billion in five-year debt and $28 billion in seven-year notes next week. With polls suggesting a tightening U.S. presidential race, Monday's televised debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is seen as the most consequential yet ahead of the Nov. 8th election, analysts and investors said. The two major party candidates' stances on taxes and spending may put pressure on longer-dated U.S. yields. They may articulate at the debate their views on either more expenditure or tax cuts, which would increase the federal deficit and borrowing, analysts said. "That could steepen the yield curve," Kohli said. The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated Treasuries shrank on Wednesday and Thursday, with the spread between five-year and 30-year yields at its flattest level in nearly two weeks earlier on Friday. The 5-to-30-year part of the U.S. yield curve was last at 118 basis points, 1 basis point wider than late Thursday. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up 1/32 in price for a yield of 1.627 percent, down 0.5 basis point from Thursday. Earlier on Friday, it touched 1.606 percent, its lowest since Sept. 9, Reuters data showed. Investors saw support for longer-dated Treasuries and a flatter yield curve at least until the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy meeting. "Our view is the Fed is moving at a slow pace. That's positive for the bond market. The yield curve will continue to flatten," said Sean Simko, head of fixed income management at SEI Investments Co. in Oaks, Pennsylvania. September 23 Friday 10:39AM New York / 1439 GMT Price US T BONDS DEC6 167-19/32 0-3/32 10YR TNotes DEC6 130-236/256 0-16/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.18 0.1826 0.003 Six-month bills 0.3925 0.3987 0.003 Two-year note 99-242/256 0.7786 0.001 Three-year note 99-230/256 0.9097 0.000 Five-year note 99-196/256 1.174 0.000 Seven-year note 99-128/256 1.4511 -0.005 10-year note 98-208/256 1.6305 -0.002 30-year bond 97-204/256 2.353 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.25 0.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.75 0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.50 0.00 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.25 0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.25 0.00 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)