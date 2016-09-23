* Traders cautious ahead of supply, U.S. presidential debate
* Longer-dated U.S. yields hover near two-week lows
* U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in fixed-rate debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasury yields were
little changed on Friday with benchmark yields hovering near
two-week lows as traders moved to the sidelines following a bond
market rally tied to bets the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates gradually.
Upcoming U.S. government debt supply and the first U.S.
presidential debate on Monday were among factors analysts cited
for investors turning cautious into next week.
"The market is worried about possible volatility from supply
and the presidential debate," said Aaron Kohli, interest rate
strategist with BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in
two-year notes, $34 billion in five-year debt and $28 billion in
seven-year notes next week.
With polls suggesting a tightening U.S. presidential race,
Monday's televised debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump is seen as the most consequential yet
ahead of the Nov. 8th election, analysts and investors said.
The two major party candidates' stances on taxes and
spending may put pressure on longer-dated U.S. yields. They may
articulate at the debate their views on either more expenditure
or tax cuts, which would increase the federal deficit and
borrowing, analysts said.
"That could steepen the yield curve," Kohli said.
The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated
Treasuries shrank on Wednesday and Thursday, with the spread
between five-year and 30-year yields at its flattest level in
nearly two weeks earlier on Friday.
The 5-to-30-year part of the U.S. yield curve was last at
118 basis points, 1 basis point wider than late Thursday.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up
1/32 in price for a yield of 1.627 percent, down 0.5 basis point
from Thursday. Earlier on Friday, it touched 1.606 percent, its
lowest since Sept. 9, Reuters data showed.
Investors saw support for longer-dated Treasuries and a
flatter yield curve at least until the Fed's Dec. 13-14 policy
meeting.
"Our view is the Fed is moving at a slow pace. That's
positive for the bond market. The yield curve will continue to
flatten," said Sean Simko, head of fixed income management at
SEI Investments Co. in Oaks, Pennsylvania.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)