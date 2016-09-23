* Wall Street stocks fall underpins safe-haven bids for
bonds
* Traders cautious ahead of supply, U.S. presidential debate
* Longer-dated U.S. yields hover near two-week lows
* U.S. Treasury to sell $88 bln in fixed-rate debt
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 23 U.S. Treasury prices rose on
Friday with benchmark yields hitting two-week lows as a result
of safe-haven demand for bonds due to losses in Wall Street
stocks.
Treasury prices have risen following the Federal Reserve's
decision to leave interest rates unchanged and the Bank of
Japan's policy change on Wednesday. The market's gains slowed on
Friday in advance of next week's U.S. government debt supply and
the first U.S. presidential debate on Monday.
"With the two major monetary policy events behind us, it
should be calm for awhile," John Bredemus, vice president at
Allianz Investment-U.S. in Minneapolis.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were up
4/32 in price for a yield of 1.618 percent, down over 1 basis
point from Thursday. Earlier on Friday, it touched 1.606
percent, its lowest since Sept. 9, Reuters data showed.
On the week, the 10-year yield fell 8 basis points.
Major U.S. stock indexes fell 0.5 percent in late trading.
Investors raised worries whether stock prices are overinflated
as earnings growth remained lackluster even with easy monetary
policies globally.
Looking ahead, the bond market faces possible volatility
from fresh supply and the presidential debate.
The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $26 billion in
two-year notes, $34 billion in five-year debt and $28 billion in
seven-year notes next week.
With polls suggesting a tightening U.S. presidential race,
Monday's televised debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump is seen as the most consequential yet
ahead of the Nov. 8th election, analysts and investors said.
The two major party candidates' stances on taxes and
spending may put pressure on longer-dated U.S. yields. They may
articulate at the debate their views on either more expenditure
or tax cuts, which would increase the federal deficit and
borrowing, analysts said.
"That could steepen the yield curve," said Aaron Kohli,
interest rate strategist with BMO Capital Markets in New York.
The yield gap between shorter-dated and longer-dated
Treasuries shrank on Wednesday and Thursday, with the spread
between five-year and 30-year yields at its flattest level in
nearly two weeks earlier on Friday.
The 5-to-30-year part of the U.S. yield curve was last at
about 119 basis points, 2 basis points wider than late Thursday
but 6 basis points flatter from a week earlier.
Fri., Sept. 23 at 1501 EDT (1901 GMT):
Price
US T BONDS DEC6 167-26/32 0-10/32
10YR TNotes DEC6 131-8/256 0-44/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.1825 0.1851 0.005
Six-month bills 0.3925 0.3987 0.003
Two-year note 99-252/256 0.7581 -0.020
Three-year note 99-246/256 0.8884 -0.022
Five-year note 99-220/256 1.1544 -0.020
Seven-year note 99-152/256 1.4368 -0.019
10-year note 98-244/256 1.6149 -0.017
30-year bond 98-20/256 2.3397 -0.012
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 25.75 0.50
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 18.25 0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 2.75 0.25
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -16.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -55.00 0.25
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia
Osterman)