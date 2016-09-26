NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Monday as investors sought the safety of government bonds as
global equities fell on factors including news on Deutsche Bank
that dragged its shares to record lows.
Long-dated yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to
three-week lows, while two-year note yields slid to two-week
troughs.
The German bank has been fighting a $14-billion demand from
the U.S. Department of Justice to settle a mortgage mis-selling
case.
"Today's bullish tone in Treasuries is largely the result of
the risk-off sentiment in global equities," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "It basically started with the Deutsche Bank news, which
soured sentiment globally."
Stock market indexes around the world also declined amid
caution ahead of the first U.S. presidential debate between
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
German magazine Focus reported over the weekend that
Chancellor Angela Merkel had met Deutsche Bank Chief Executive
John Cryan over the summer and had indicated he could expect no
help from Berlin in resolving the bank's dispute with the U.S.
Department of Justice. Merkel had also ruled out state aid to
Deutsche Bank, the magazine said, citing government sources.
Germany's biggest lender, however, said on Monday it did not
require assistance from Berlin and had not requested it.
In mid-morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were up 6/32 in price for a yield of 1.592
percent, down from 1.615 percent late on Friday. Earlier on
Monday, yields fell to 1.591 percent, a three-week low.
TD's Goldberg said yields also edged lower after the Federal
Reserve's dovish stance last week, when it kept interest rates
unchanged following its most recent monetary policy meeting.
U.S. 10-year yields briefly rose above 1.6 percent after
data showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell less than
expected in August even as prices fell and inventories rose.
U.S. new home sales fell 7.6 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 609,000 units last month. Sales were up
20.6 percent from a year ago. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast single-family home sales, which account for roughly 10
percent of all home sales, to fall to a rate of 600,000 units
last month.
U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 10/32 in price, yielding 2.323
percent, down from last Friday's 2.339 percent.
Yields earlier slid to a three-week low of 2.321 percent.
On the front-end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat
in price for a yield of 0.741 percent, down from
0.754 percent late on Friday. Earlier, yields touched a two-week
trough of 0.738 percent.
