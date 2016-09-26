* Risk-off trading lifts U.S. bond prices
* U.S. two-year auction ends mixed, but on the soft side
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 26 U.S. Treasury debt prices
climbed on Monday as investors sought the safety of government
bonds while global equities fell, led by financials on news on
Deutsche Bank that dragged its shares to record lows.
Prices also rose on caution ahead of the first U.S.
presidential debate between candidates Hillary Clinton and
Donald Trump, analysts said.
Long-dated yields, which move inversely to prices, fell to
three-week lows, while two-year note yields slid to two-week
troughs.
"A lot of the gains in Treasuries are safe-haven trades,"
said Kim Rupert, managing director for fixed income at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
"We've had bullish momentum ever since the Federal Reserve
decided to maintain its policy stance. Stocks are also looking
pretty weak with a lot of concerns about financials with
Deutsche Bank."
The German bank has been fighting a $14 billion demand from
the U.S. Department of Justice to settle a mortgage mis-selling
case.
German magazine Focus reported over the weekend that
Chancellor Angela Merkel had met Deutsche Bank Chief Executive
John Cryan over the summer and indicated he could expect no help
from Berlin in resolving the bank's dispute with the U.S.
Department of Justice.
Deutsche Bank, however, said on Monday it did not require
assistance from Berlin and had not requested it.
U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last
up 7/32 in price, yielding 1.589 percent, down from 1.615
percent late on Friday. Earlier on Monday, yields fell to 1.574
percent, a three-week low.
U.S. 10-year yields briefly rose above 1.6 percent after
data showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell less than
expected in August even as prices declined and inventories rose.
U.S. 30-year bond prices rose 8/32 in price, yielding 2.325
percent, down from 2.339 percent on Friday. Yields
earlier slid to a three-week low of 2.308 percent.
On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year notes were flat
in price for a yield of 0.741 percent, down from
0.754 percent late on Friday. Earlier, yields touched a two-week
trough of 0.738 percent.
The U.S. two-year auction on Monday showed mixed results,
with a yield of 0.75 percent, compared with 0.755 percent before
the 1 p.m. (1300 EST) deadline. The 0.75 percent yield was a
little more expensive than the previous U.S. two-year offerings.
Bids totaled nearly $69 billion, for a 2.65 bid-to-cover
ratio, a bit below August's 2.83 and the 2.86 average. Indirect
bidders, consisting primarily of major central banks, took 36.7
percent, down from 45.8 percent previously and the 45.6 percent
average.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Meredith Mazzilli)