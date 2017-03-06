NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields held a modest decline on Monday after the three major Wall Street stock indexed open lower, supporting some safehaven demand for low-yielding domestic government debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 0.7 basis point from late Friday at 2.485 percent, while the two-year yield was unchanged at 1.305 percent, below the 7-1/2 year peak of 1.345 percent set on Friday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)