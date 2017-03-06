Rouble up before c.bank rate decision, stocks recover from multi-month lows
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields held a modest decline on Monday after the three major Wall Street stock indexed open lower, supporting some safehaven demand for low-yielding domestic government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down 0.7 basis point from late Friday at 2.485 percent, while the two-year yield was unchanged at 1.305 percent, below the 7-1/2 year peak of 1.345 percent set on Friday, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong)
LONDON, June 16 Talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives and Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party on a deal to prop up May's minority government are ongoing, a senior Conservative source said on Friday.
ATHENS, June 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday the country was emerging from crisis after euro zone finance ministers threw a new credit lifeline and offered more detail on possible debt relief.