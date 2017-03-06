* U.S. to sell $56 billion in coupon-bearing debt * Futures imply traders see Fed hiking rates next week * Spec net shorts in 10-year T-notes hit record high -CFTC By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday with two-year yields holding below a 7-1/2 year peak, as investors made room for this week's hefty sale of government and corporate bonds. Investors were also digesting a sharp spike in yields spurred by a barrage of remarks from Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which led traders to perceive that the central bank will increase interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its policy meeting next week. "The data kept coming in positive and they fanned up the rate expectations of some members," Blake Gwinn, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut. The latest upbeat news was a second month of an increase in domestic factory orders in January. There is a chance the Fed might back away from a rate hike if the February jobs report due on Friday comes in much weaker than forecast, but for now, traders see a rate increase is almost a done deal. Interest rates futures implied traders placed nearly an 89 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting, up from 80 percent at Friday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. Speculators also ratcheted up their bets on rising bond yields with data showing their net bearish bets on 10-year Treasury note futures reaching a record high last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.498 percent, while the 30-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.101 percent. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, edged up marginally to 1.313 percent. It hit 1.345 percent on Friday which was its highest intraday level since August 2009. A drop in stock prices in the aftermath of North Korea firing four ballistic missiles and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him stoked some safety bids for Treasuries. In the meantime, investors will focus on this week's bond auctions. The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Companies were expected to sell $35 billion of investment-grade bonds in the U.S. corporate bond market this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. March 6 Monday 11:02AM New York / 1602 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 148-31/32 -0-9/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-148/256 0 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.72 0.7313 0.025 Six-month bills 0.83 0.845 0.013 Two-year note 99-162/256 1.3134 0.008 Three-year note 99-100/256 1.5875 0.002 Five-year note 99-80/256 2.0207 0.004 Seven-year note 98-192/256 2.3199 0.003 10-year note 97-212/256 2.4979 0.006 30-year bond 98-8/256 3.1013 0.018 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 32.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 26.75 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)