* U.S. to sell $56 billion in coupon-bearing debt
* Futures imply traders see Fed hiking interest rates next
week
* Spec net shorts in 10-year T-notes hit record high -CFTC
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields were
steady in a tight trading range on Monday with two-year yields
holding below a 7-1/2-year peak, as investors made room for this
week's hefty sale of government and corporate bonds.
Investors were also digesting last week's sharp spike in
yields spurred by a barrage of remarks from Federal Reserve
officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which led traders to
anticipate that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates
by a quarter of a percentage point at its policy meeting next
week.
"We had the big market move last week. Now everyone is
hunkering down before the jobs report," said Ellis Phifer,
senior market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee,
referring to the U.S. government's payrolls report due on
Friday.
There is a chance the Fed might back away from a rate hike
if the February jobs report comes in much weaker than forecast,
but for now, traders see a rate increase as almost a done deal.
Interest rates futures implied traders priced in an 86
percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at its upcoming
meeting, up from 80 percent at Friday's close, CME
Group's FedWatch tool showed.
Speculators ratcheted up their bets on rising yields with
their net bearish bets on 10-year Treasury note futures reaching
a record high last week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little
changed at 2.494 percent, while the 30-year bond yield
rose 2 basis points to 3.101 percent.
The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to
traders' view on Fed policy, edged up marginally to 1.309
percent. It hit 1.345 percent on Friday, which was its highest
intraday level since August 2009.
A drop in stock prices following North Korea firing four
ballistic missiles and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation
that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him stoked some
safety bids for Treasuries.
In the meantime, investors will focus on this week's bond
auctions.
The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in three-year
notes on Tuesday; $20 billion in 10-year debt
on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds
on Thursday.
Companies were expected to sell $35 billion of
investment-grade bonds in the U.S. corporate bond market this
week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.
March 6 Monday 2:44PM New York / 1944 GMT
Price
US T BONDS JUN7 149-1/32 -0-7/32
10YR TNotes JUN7 123-152/256 0-4/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.7175 0.7287 0.023
Six-month bills 0.8275 0.8424 0.010
Two-year note 99-164/256 1.3093 0.004
Three-year note 99-104/256 1.582 -0.003
Five-year note 99-86/256 2.0158 -0.001
Seven-year note 98-200/256 2.315 -0.002
10-year note 97-220/256 2.4943 0.002
30-year bond 98-16/256 3.0997 0.017
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 -1.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 27.00 -0.75
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.50
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 -1.50
spread
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)