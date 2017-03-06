* U.S. to sell $56 billion in coupon-bearing debt * Futures imply traders see Fed hiking interest rates next week * Spec net shorts in 10-year T-notes hit record high -CFTC (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. Treasury yields were steady in a tight trading range on Monday with two-year yields holding below a 7-1/2-year peak, as investors made room for this week's hefty sale of government and corporate bonds. Investors were also digesting last week's sharp spike in yields spurred by a barrage of remarks from Federal Reserve officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, which led traders to anticipate that the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point at its policy meeting next week. "We had the big market move last week. Now everyone is hunkering down before the jobs report," said Ellis Phifer, senior market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to the U.S. government's payrolls report due on Friday. There is a chance the Fed might back away from a rate hike if the February jobs report comes in much weaker than forecast, but for now, traders see a rate increase as almost a done deal. Interest rates futures implied traders priced in an 86 percent chance the Fed will raise interest rates at its upcoming meeting, up from 80 percent at Friday's close, CME Group's FedWatch tool showed. Speculators ratcheted up their bets on rising yields with their net bearish bets on 10-year Treasury note futures reaching a record high last week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at 2.494 percent, while the 30-year bond yield rose 2 basis points to 3.101 percent. The two-year yield, which is most sensitive to traders' view on Fed policy, edged up marginally to 1.309 percent. It hit 1.345 percent on Friday, which was its highest intraday level since August 2009. A drop in stock prices following North Korea firing four ballistic missiles and U.S. President Donald Trump's accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him stoked some safety bids for Treasuries. In the meantime, investors will focus on this week's bond auctions. The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday; $20 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $12 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. Companies were expected to sell $35 billion of investment-grade bonds in the U.S. corporate bond market this week, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. March 6 Monday 2:44PM New York / 1944 GMT Price US T BONDS JUN7 149-1/32 -0-7/32 10YR TNotes JUN7 123-152/256 0-4/256 Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.7175 0.7287 0.023 Six-month bills 0.8275 0.8424 0.010 Two-year note 99-164/256 1.3093 0.004 Three-year note 99-104/256 1.582 -0.003 Five-year note 99-86/256 2.0158 -0.001 Seven-year note 98-200/256 2.315 -0.002 10-year note 97-220/256 2.4943 0.002 30-year bond 98-16/256 3.0997 0.017 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 33.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 27.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.75 -1.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -1.50 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -40.25 -1.50 spread (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)